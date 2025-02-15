Zamboanga del Sur Town Showcases Commitment to Peaceful Elections Through Unity Walk and Peace Covenant

Candidates in Dumalinao, Zamboanga del Sur, have signed a peace covenant and participated in a Unity Walk, reaffirming their commitment to peaceful, fair, and transparent elections.

In a significant display of commitment to peaceful and democratic elections, candidates from 26 towns in Zamboanga del Sur have signed a peace covenant , publicly pledging to uphold integrity, non-violence, and fairness throughout the electoral period. This event, spearheaded by the 53rd Infantry Battalion (53IB), culminated in a Unity Walk on Saturday, February 15, 2025, in Dumalinao , Zamboanga del Sur.

The Unity Walk, a symbolic act of community unity, emphasized the collective desire for clean, honest, and peaceful elections. Following the walk, an Interfaith Rally brought together people from diverse religious backgrounds, calling for harmony and a violence-free electoral process. The 53IB reported that all political aspirants were given a platform to present their platforms and engage directly with voters during a candidates' forum held at the municipal gymnasium. This forum, according to the 53IB, provided a crucial space for transparency, empowering the public to make informed decisions before Election Day.Darius Dasmarinas, Dumalinao's election officer, emphasized the Commission on Elections' mandate to safeguard democratic values and ensure a fair and credible electoral process. The 53IB expressed confidence that the collaborative efforts of all participants and the strong dedication of the Dumalinao community will pave the way for a peaceful, democratic, and transparent electoral process, setting the stage for successful mid-term elections in May. The event attracted active participation from key stakeholders, including the military, police, religious leaders, political candidates, government officials, non-governmental organizations, various government agencies, and other concerned parties. Dumalinao, a second-class town in Zamboanga del Sur with a population of 32,928 according to the 2020 census, comprises 30 villages





