Military and Police Strengthen Cooperation for Peace and Security in Zamboanga del Sur

Police and military officials in Zamboanga del Sur are working together to ensure peace and security in the province, particularly ahead of the May mid-term elections.

The military and police forces in Zamboanga del Sur are intensifying their cooperation to guarantee peace and security in the province. Police Colonel Santiago Pascual III, serving as the acting deputy regional director for operations of the Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula, paid a visit to Camp Major David Sabido on Thursday, February 13, 2025. This camp is the home of the 53rd Infantry “Matapat” Battalion (53IB) located in Poblacion village, Guipos, Zamboanga del Sur.

During the visit, Police Colonel Pascual engaged in discussions with Lieutenant Colonel Rolando Vargas Jr., the commander of the Matapat Battalion, focusing on strategies to enhance joint operations, facilitate intelligence sharing, and strengthen collaborative security efforts. This initiative aims to effectively address emerging threats and ensure preparedness for the upcoming mid-term elections scheduled for May of this year. The 53IB also highlighted Police Colonel Pascual's reaffirmation of the PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula's unwavering commitment to supporting the Army's mission, particularly in safeguarding the security and well-being of communities.Lieutenant Colonel Vargas underscored the significance of collaboration between military and law enforcement agencies in achieving enduring peace. He emphasized their dedication to protecting the populace and fostering robust partnerships with all stakeholders to cultivate a more secure and peaceful Zamboanga del Sur province. Accompanying Police Colonel Pascual during this visit were Police Lieutenant Colonel Bernie Bernardino Jr., deputy director for operations of the Zamboanga del Sur Police Provincial Office (ZSPPO); Police Major Marlon Mangan-nay, officer-in-charge of the Zamboanga del Sur Provincial Mobile Force Company; and Police Major Michael Giner, operations officer of the ZSPPO. (SunStar Zamboanga





sunstaronline / 🏆 18. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

SECURITY MILITARY POLICE ZAMBOANGA DEL SUR ELECTION PREPARATION

Philippines Latest News, Philippines Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DPWH Completes Infrastructure Projects in Zamboanga Sibugay and Zamboanga del SurThe Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has successfully completed two major infrastructure projects in the provinces of Zamboanga Sibugay and Zamboanga del Sur, totaling P115.5 million. The projects include the asphalting of a key road in Zamboanga Sibugay and the construction of a new road in Zamboanga del Sur, aimed at improving transportation, safety, and economic opportunities for local residents.

Read more »

P500,000 'smuggled cigarettes' seized in Zamboanga del SurSunStar Publishing Inc.

Read more »

Zamboanga del Sur town gets P48-M water system projectSunStar Publishing Inc.

Read more »

Zamboanga del Sur LAB Begins Processing Amnesty Applications for Former RebelsThe Local Amnesty Board (LAB) of Zamboanga del Sur has commenced the processing of amnesty applications from 24 former rebels, known as 'Friends Rescued,' who previously aligned with insurgent groups. This move aims to facilitate their reintegration into society and promote peace.

Read more »

Militiamen in Zamboanga del Sur Undergo Enhancement Training for Territorial DefenseThe Army's 53rd Infantry Battalion (53IB) conducted an enhancement training for a company of militiamen in Zamboanga del Sur to strengthen territorial defense operations. The training aims to equip Civilian Active Auxiliary (CAA) personnel with the necessary skills and knowledge to effectively support territorial defense efforts and maintain peace and order in the province.

Read more »

CHR Investigates Killings of Local Officials in Zamboanga del Sur and MaguindanaoThe Commission on Human Rights (CHR) is conducting an independent investigation into the reported killings of local executives and election candidates in Zamboanga del Sur and Maguindanao provinces. The CHR expressed grave concerns over the series of attacks, saying such incidents undermine public service and cultivate a culture of fear and violence. They stressed that a secure environment is essential for credible elections, enabling all citizens to participate without fear. Several local officials have been killed recently in the two provinces.

Read more »