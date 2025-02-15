Philippines to Implement Cashless Toll Collection on Luzon Expressways Starting March 15th

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) announced that cashless toll collection will be mandatory on all major tollways in Luzon starting March 15th, 2024. Motorists must have a valid Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) device or Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) sticker installed on their vehicles to avoid delays at toll plazas.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) announced on Saturday, February 15th, that the implementation of cashless toll collection on major tollways in Luzon will begin next month, specifically on March 15th.

Citing information from the Toll Regulatory Board (TRB), the DOTr stated that this mandates all motor vehicles utilizing the expressways heading to the northern part of the country and traveling towards provinces south of Metro Manila to possess a valid Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) device or Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) sticker installed on their vehicles.Following this announcement, operators of the country's toll roads in the north, San Miguel Corporation and Metro Pacific Tollways, Corp. issued a joint statement in support of this move. They emphasized that the policy plays a crucial role in alleviating traffic congestion at toll plazas, enhancing safety and convenience for motorists, and optimizing expressway operations.Based on the latest data from the TRB, 97% of expressway users already utilize an Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Device/RFID Sticker for toll payments. With the reimplementation of the cashless/contactless toll collection policy, the joint statement encourages the remaining 3% of motorists who still pay in cash to transition to RFID for a faster, more efficient, and seamless toll experience. Getting an RFID is described as simple and hassle-free. Installation is free, with no maintaining balance or minimum load requirement. Reloading is also made easy and accessible through customer service centers, kiosks, banks, e-wallets, and other payment platforms, significantly enhancing the convenience of managing your account. To stay informed about transactions, motorists are urged to update their contact details, including email and mobile number, to receive account notifications and monthly statements. The official RFID mobile apps are also available, providing users with the ability to quickly check balances, reload, and calculate toll fees. As toll operators, both San Miguel Corporation and Metro Pacific Tollways reiterate their commitment to continually improving systems to ensure safer, faster, and more convenient expressway travel for all





manilabulletin / 🏆 25. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cashless Toll Collection RFID Luzon Expressway Philippines Dotr Toll Regulatory Board San Miguel Corporation Metro Pacific Tollways

Philippines Latest News, Philippines Headlines

