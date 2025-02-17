NU Lady Bulldogs Open Season with Win in New Gray Jersey

The NU Lady Bulldogs, in their new gray jerseys, defeated the De La Salle Lady Spikers in straight sets to start their UAAP Season 87 title defense.

In a bold departure from their traditional blue, white, and gold, the NU Lady Bulldogs unveiled a striking new 'home' jersey featuring gray as its dominant hue in their UAAP Season 87 women's volleyball opening match against the De La Salle Lady Spikers at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday. The Lady Bulldogs secured a dominant victory in straight sets, 25-23, 25-21, 25-18, launching their title defense before a roaring crowd of 16,624 fans.

The team's new look has sparked mixed reactions, with some finding it unconventional while others appreciate the refreshing change from their usual colors.Reigning Most Valuable Player (MVP) and NU team captain Bella Belen, known for her playful demeanor, lightheartedly commented on the new jersey, stating, 'It's too tight.' She then quipped, 'How do you guys like its color? This is the first time we wore a gray jersey. We've been with NU for 12 years already and this is the first time we have a gray jersey. It's a new experience, it's pretty good.' Teammate Alyssa Solomon, also playing her final year at the UAAP, echoed Belen's sentiments, expressing the team's fondness for the new threads. 'Do you guys like it? How do you find the color? We like it,' she said.Belen and Solomon, veterans of the court, unleashed their offensive prowess, combining for 27 points to lead NU to a resounding victory. Belen contributed 14 points, while Solomon added 13. Lams Lamina orchestrated the Lady Bulldogs' attack with 20 excellent sets. Belen, visibly pleased with the win, acknowledged the team's areas for improvement. 'I'm very happy because we won our opening match unlike last season when we lost in our first game,' she said. 'Despite the win, we still had a lot of lapses. There were times when we stopped playing but La Salle didn't give up easily so we should emulate that too.' The Lady Bulldogs will face their next challenge on Wednesday, taking on the Ateneo Blue Eagles at the FilOil EcoOil Center





