NU Bulldogs Sweep De La Salle in UAAP Season 87 Opener

The National University Bulldogs kicked off their quest for a five-peat in the UAAP Season 87 men's volleyball tournament with a convincing victory over the De La Salle Green Spikers. Led by captain Leo Aringo and Buds Buddin, the Bulldogs showcased their strength and depth, proving that they are ready to continue their dominance in the league.

MANILA, Philippines — The NU Bulldogs launched their quest for a historic five-peat with a commanding 25-22, 25-22, 25-19 sweep over the De La Salle Green Spikers in the UAAP Season 87 men's volleyball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday. The victory marked the beginning of a new era for the Bulldogs, following the departure of stalwarts Nico Almendras and Joshua Retamar.

Stepping up to the challenge were team captain Leo Aringo and Alas Pilipinas spiker Buds Buddin, who delivered exceptional performances on both ends of the court. Aringo led the charge with 20 points and an impressive 15 receptions, while Buddin chipped in with 18 points and 13 receptions in the marquee match of the men's double-header. In the opening encounter, the Ateneo Blue Eagles soared past the Adamson Soaring Falcons with a 25-17, 25-19, 22-25, 25-23 triumph.NU's dominance was evident throughout the match, pulling away from La Salle with a decisive 6-1 run fueled by Aringo's back-to-back crosscourt kills. This shifted the momentum from a tight 10-8 lead to a commanding 16-9 advantage. Aringo, Buddin, Jan Abanilla, and Leo Ordiales continued to deliver timely hits, securing the victory for the defending champions. The Bulldogs outplayed La Salle in attacks, racking up a significant 54-30 lead. The match, which lasted for one hour and 14 minutes, also witnessed the impressive debut of Ordiales, who contributed nine points to NU's offensive firepower. Congolese middle blocker Obed Mukaba added six points, showcasing his strength in both attacks and blocks. For La Salle, Yoyong Mendoza was the lone player to reach double digits with 10 points, while Noel Kampton added nine points and nine excellent receptions





