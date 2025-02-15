Lapu-Lapu City Comelec Encourages Biodegradable Campaign Posters

The Comelec officer in Lapu-Lapu City urged candidates to use compostable or biodegradable campaign posters, reminding them that non-biodegradable materials violate election laws. The Comelec launched 'Oplan Baklas' to remove illegal campaign materials and designated areas for legal posters.

The Commission on Elections ( Comelec ) officer in Lapu-Lapu City, Ann Janette Lamban, urged candidates in the upcoming May elections to utilize compostable or biodegradable campaign posters. Lamban clarified that the conventional campaign poster materials, such as polyethylene, canvas, or polyester coated with polyurethane, are violations of election laws. 'They are not biodegradable so they should make sure that their campaign materials are biodegradable,' Lamban stated.

Under the Comelec regulations, the use of large posters and non-biodegradable campaign materials is prohibited. Candidates are only permitted to display posters with dimensions not exceeding two feet by three feet (2ft x 3ft), while slate posters cannot exceed 12ft x 16ft, encompassing 192 square feet. On Tuesday, February 11, the Comelec launched the nationwide “Oplan Baklas” to remove illegal campaign materials from candidates in the national elections, which officially began its 90-day campaign period. Lamban reported that over 1,000 campaign posters, deemed illegal, were removed from public spaces in Lapu-Lapu City, particularly in 19 mainland barangays, including those affixed to electric poles and trees. 'This time, we are telling them we have to make sure that the law is enforced. We are cleaning up the area, which means they understand that what they put during their election campaign materials is wrong,' Lamban added. The penalties for violating election laws can result in the disqualification of a candidate, depending on the due legal process and potential criminal cases. Lamban also clarified that designated areas or common poster areas exist where candidates can install wooden boards for their posters. Lamban appealed to those who wish to post campaign materials to visit their office for proper coordination and to obtain information regarding the location of these designated areas. The campaign period for local candidates starts on March 28 and ends on May 10, while the campaign for Senate and party-list representatives in the House of Representatives concludes on May 10





COMELEC CAMPAIGN MATERIALS BIODEGRADABLE ELECTION LAWS OPLAN BAKLAS

