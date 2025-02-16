Canadian Warship Transits Taiwan Strait Amid Chinese Military Activity

A Canadian warship sailed through the Taiwan Strait on February 16, marking the first such transit by a Canadian naval vessel this year. The passage comes amidst heightened tensions in the region, with Taiwan reporting the detection of 24 Chinese military aircraft near the island during the Canadian warship's transit.

TAIPEI — Taiwan reported the detection of 24 Chinese military aircraft near the island on Sunday as a Canadian warship sailed through the Taiwan Strait. This marked the first Canadian naval vessel to transit the waterway this year, according to Taiwan's foreign ministry, following closely on the heels of two US ships that made the passage days earlier.

The United States and its allies frequently navigate the 180-kilometer Taiwan Strait to reaffirm its designation as an international waterway, a move that consistently provokes ire from China. Beijing, while never having ruled Taiwan, asserts its sovereignty over the democratic island, threatening to forcibly bring it under its control. \'The Royal Canadian Navy's Halifax-class frigate HMCS Ottawa sailed through the Taiwan Strait on February 16,' stated Taiwan's foreign ministry in a press release.'Canada has once again taken concrete action to uphold the Taiwan Strait's freedom, peace and openness, demonstrating its firm stance that the strait is international waters,' it added. \Taiwan's defense ministry reported on Sunday that 24 Chinese aircraft, comprising fighter jets and drones, were detected conducting 'joint combat readiness patrols' alongside military vessels surrounding the island. Taiwanese media reported that during the Canadian warship's transit, China's military contacted the vessel via radio and issued a warning to alter its course. A US destroyer and an ocean survey ship traversed the strait starting on February 10, drawing condemnation from China's military, which claimed the action sent the 'wrong signal and increased security risks.' Data released by the Taiwan defense ministry indicated that 62 Chinese military aircraft were observed near the island during the 48-hour period leading up to 6:00 a.m. local time on Wednesday, coinciding with the US ships' passage. Washington's most recent transit through the Taiwan Strait was the first since US President Donald Trump assumed office in January. It followed statements by Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba expressing their 'opposition to any attempts to unilaterally change the status quo (in the Taiwan Strait) by force or coercion.





TheManilaTimes / 🏆 2. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

TAIWAN STRAIT CANADA CHINA MILITARY ACTIVITY US ALLIES

Philippines Latest News, Philippines Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Canadian Warship Sails Through Taiwan Strait Amid Chinese Military ActivityA Canadian warship traversed the Taiwan Strait on February 16th, marking the first such transit by a Canadian naval vessel in 2023. This action coincides with heightened Chinese military activity in the region, as Taiwan reported the detection of 24 Chinese aircraft near its territory on the same day. The US and its allies regularly conduct similar operations through the Taiwan Strait to reaffirm its status as an international waterway, a move that frequently draws rebukes from China.

Read more »

US Ships Navigate Taiwan Strait Amid Chinese Military ActivityTwo US warships passed through the Taiwan Strait this week, coinciding with the detection of 62 Chinese military aircraft near Taiwan by the island's government. This transit, a routine demonstration of freedom of navigation by Washington and its allies, drew criticism from China's People's Liberation Army, which labelled it a provocative move that increased regional security risks. Taiwan, however, defended the US action as a commitment to international maritime law.

Read more »

China Detects 62 Military Aircraft Near Taiwan as US Ships Transit StraitAmid heightened tensions in the Taiwan Strait, China detected 62 military aircraft near Taiwan this week, coinciding with the passage of two US warships through the sensitive waterway. China expressed concern over the US actions, while Taiwan maintained a watchful stance.

Read more »

First US Navy ships sail through Taiwan Strait since Trump inaugurationThe US Navy says the vessels were the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson and Pathfinder-class survey ship, USNS Bowditch. The ships carried out a north-to-south transit from February 10-12.

Read more »

Taiwan detects 62 Chinese aircraftTAIPEI – Taiwan said Wednesday it detected 62 Chinese military aircraft near the self-ruled island this week, as two US ships sailed through the sensitive

Read more »

FFCCCII Honors Filipino Chinese Luminaries on Chinese New YearThe Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FFCCCII) will present special awards to Filipino Chinese individuals who have made outstanding contributions to their respective fields and serve as inspirations for the community.

Read more »