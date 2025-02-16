Canadian Warship Sails Through Taiwan Strait Amid Chinese Military Activity

A Canadian warship traversed the Taiwan Strait on February 16th, marking the first such transit by a Canadian naval vessel in 2023. This action coincides with heightened Chinese military activity in the region, as Taiwan reported the detection of 24 Chinese aircraft near its territory on the same day. The US and its allies regularly conduct similar operations through the Taiwan Strait to reaffirm its status as an international waterway, a move that frequently draws rebukes from China.

TAIPEI, Taiwan - Taiwan reported the detection of 24 Chinese military aircraft near its territory on Sunday as a Canadian warship sailed through the Taiwan Strait. This marked the first instance of a Canadian naval vessel transiting the waterway in 2023, according to Taiwan's foreign ministry. The passage occurred days after two US ships conducted a similar operation.

The United States and its allies frequently navigate the 180-kilometer (112-mile) Taiwan Strait to underscore its designation as an international waterway, a move that provokes anger from China. Beijing, although never ruling Taiwan, asserts the democratic island as part of its territory and has threatened to seize control by force.'The Royal Canadian Navy's Halifax-class frigate HMCS Ottawa traversed the Taiwan Strait on February 16th,' stated Taiwan's foreign ministry in a release. 'Canada has once again taken concrete steps to uphold the Taiwan Strait's freedom, peace, and openness, demonstrating its unwavering stance that the strait is international waters,' it added. Taiwan's defense ministry disclosed on Sunday that 24 Chinese aircraft, encompassing fighter jets and drones, were observed conducting 'joint combat readiness patrols' alongside military vessels encircling the island. During the Canadian warship's passage, Chinese military personnel reportedly contacted the vessel via radio and issued a warning to alter its course, as reported by Taiwanese media. A US destroyer and an ocean survey ship had previously sailed through the strait starting on February 10th, prompting criticism from China's military, which deemed the action as sending the 'wrong signal and exacerbating security risks'.Data released by Taiwan's defense ministry revealed that 62 Chinese military aircraft were detected near the island in the 48 hours leading up to 6:00 am local time on Wednesday, coinciding with the US ships' transit. Washington's latest passage through the Taiwan Strait was the first since US President Donald Trump assumed office in January. It followed a joint statement from Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, in which they 'opposed any attempts to unilaterally change the status quo (in the Taiwan Strait) by force or coercion.' — Agence France-Press





gmanews / 🏆 11. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

TAIWAN STRAIT TAIWAN CANADA CHINA MILITARY ACTIVITY INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS US ALLIES

Philippines Latest News, Philippines Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US Ships Navigate Taiwan Strait Amid Chinese Military ActivityTwo US warships passed through the Taiwan Strait this week, coinciding with the detection of 62 Chinese military aircraft near Taiwan by the island's government. This transit, a routine demonstration of freedom of navigation by Washington and its allies, drew criticism from China's People's Liberation Army, which labelled it a provocative move that increased regional security risks. Taiwan, however, defended the US action as a commitment to international maritime law.

Read more »

First US Navy ships sail through Taiwan Strait since Trump inaugurationThe US Navy says the vessels were the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson and Pathfinder-class survey ship, USNS Bowditch. The ships carried out a north-to-south transit from February 10-12.

Read more »

China Detects 62 Military Aircraft Near Taiwan as US Ships Transit StraitAmid heightened tensions in the Taiwan Strait, China detected 62 military aircraft near Taiwan this week, coinciding with the passage of two US warships through the sensitive waterway. China expressed concern over the US actions, while Taiwan maintained a watchful stance.

Read more »

Taiwan detects 62 Chinese aircraftTAIPEI – Taiwan said Wednesday it detected 62 Chinese military aircraft near the self-ruled island this week, as two US ships sailed through the sensitive

Read more »

FFCCCII Honors Filipino Chinese Luminaries on Chinese New YearThe Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FFCCCII) will present special awards to Filipino Chinese individuals who have made outstanding contributions to their respective fields and serve as inspirations for the community.

Read more »

Chinese AI Chatbot's Code Linked to Barred Chinese TelecomSecurity researchers have discovered code on the website of DeepSeek, a Chinese AI company whose chatbot was the most downloaded app in the US, that could send user login information to China Mobile, a state-owned telecommunications company barred from operating in the US. The code appears to be part of the account creation and user login process for DeepSeek and was first discovered by Canadian cybersecurity company Feroot Security. DeepSeek and China Mobile did not respond to requests for comment.

Read more »