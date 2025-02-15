Building an Emergency Fund in Uncertain Times

The recent economic downturn in the Philippines has highlighted the importance of having an emergency fund. This article provides practical tips on how to build and manage an emergency fund, ensuring financial stability in the face of unexpected challenges.

Life is unpredictable. Economic instability, job losses, rising inflation and unexpected medical expenses can quickly derail financial stability . The recent economic downturn in the Philippines — marked by high inflation rates, rising fuel costs and increasing food prices — has put significant financial strain on many Filipinos. With uncertainties in the job market and the cost of living surging, having an emergency fund is more crucial than ever.

An emergency fund acts as a financial safety net, helping individuals navigate unforeseen circumstances without resorting to loans, credit cards or selling valuable assets at a loss. Without one, many find themselves scrambling for solutions, often turning to high-interest debt that can quickly spiral into financial distress.Building a solid emergency fund, even in challenging economic times, is possible with the right approach. Financial experts recommend setting aside at least three to six months' worth of living expenses. However, given the rising cost of essentials in the Philippines, a more secure target would be six to 12 months of expenses to provide a better buffer against prolonged financial difficulties. The key to success is to start small.If saving a large amount seems overwhelming, beginning with as little as P500 to P1,000 per month can still make a difference over time. A percentage-based savings approach can also be effective, where at least 5 to 10 percent of monthly income is allocated directly to an emergency fund. Automating savings through scheduled transfers from a payroll account to a dedicated emergency fund can make the process effortless.With inflation reaching multiyear highs, reassessing nonessential spending is another essential step. Cutting back on expenses such as dining out, frequent online shopping or subscription services can free up more funds for savings.Once an emergency fund is established, choosing the right place to store it is just as important as saving it. Liquidity and accessibility should be prioritized, ensuring that the funds can be withdrawn quickly when needed. A high-interest savings account with a digital bank — such as CIMB, Tonik, ING, Maya or GoTyme — can provide better returns, with annual interest rates ranging from 2.5 percent to 6 percent. For funds that do not need to be accessed immediately, short-term time deposits offer higher interest than regular savings accounts.For those who are willing to slightly compromise liquidity for potential growth, money market funds and high-yield investments, such as Unit Investment Trust Funds or money market mutual funds, can be considered. However, emergency funds should never be placed in high-risk investments like stocks or cryptocurrencies, as these can suffer from market volatility. Keeping a small portion in cash, ideally around P3,000 to P5,000, is also advisable for emergencies such as power outages, banking downtimes or natural disasters. A well-diversified emergency fund should include a mix of savings accounts, time deposits and money market funds to strike a balance between accessibility, security and potential growth.A strict rule applies when using an emergency fund: it should only be accessed for true financial emergencies. Medical emergencies that require hospitalization, surgery or expensive medication not covered by insurance or HMO are valid reasons for using the fund. It also becomes crucial in the event of job loss or a drastic income reduction, ensuring that essential expenses are covered while searching for new income sources. Major home or vehicle repairs that impact safety and mobility, as well as urgent financial obligations such as funeral costs, legal fees or emergency travel expenses, are also legitimate uses. However, spending the fund on leisure, gadgets, luxury items or nonessential purchases should be strictly avoided.Replenishing an emergency fund after using it should be a priority. Cutting back on discretionary expenses for a few months can help redirect funds toward rebuilding savings. Exploring additional income sources — such as freelancing, side businesses or online selling — can accelerate the replenishment process. Any extra income, such as bonuses, commissions or 13th month pay, should be allocated toward strengthening the financial safety net.In today's uncertain times, having an emergency fund is not just a recommendation — it is a necessity. Inflation-driven price hikes, layoffs, health emergencies and even calamities can strike at any time. A strong financial safety net provides peace of mind and ensures that financial crises remain manageable rather than overwhelming. It all starts with a commitment to save, no matter how small. In difficult times, financial preparedness can mean the difference between financial ruin and a temporary setback.John Lacorte is a registered financial planner of RFP Philippines. To learn more about personal financial planning, attend the 110th RFP program this March 202





