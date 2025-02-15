Talisay City Sped Athletes Qualify for Regional Meet, Overcoming Challenges with Teacher-Coaches Support

Seven special education athletes from Talisay City have qualified for the 2025 Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (Cvraa) meet, showcasing their dedication and resilience. Their journey is a testament to the unwavering support of their teacher-coaches who work tirelessly behind the scenes to overcome numerous challenges, including limited access to sports facilities and rising medical assessment fees.

Seven special education (Sped) athletes from Talisay City have qualified for the 2025 Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association ( Cvraa ) meet, overcoming numerous challenges with the guidance and dedication of their teacher-coaches. The students and their coaches will represent Talisay City in Bayawan, Negros Oriental at the Cvraa meet, taking place from March 11-17.

Behind the team's success are the unsung heroes working tirelessly behind the scenes: the Sped athletes' teachers who also serve as their coaches. One such dedicated teacher is Sharon Rose Pimentel, a Sped teacher from Talisay City National High School. Pimentel, who coaches John Fritz Lorence Guiao (Grade 8), Lyra Faith Alipio (Grade 9), and Grace Palicte (Grade 11), spoke about the significant challenges they face. The primary hurdle is the limited availability of accessible sports facilities. Pimentel expressed her hesitation in transporting her visually impaired (VI) and intellectually disabled (ID) athletes to distant locations due to safety concerns. She also highlighted the difficulties in scheduling training sessions and finding suitable facilities.Jeorgina Seville Dacanay, an elementary Sped teacher and coach, shared the struggles of rising medical assessment fees, a prerequisite for Sped athletes to participate in Para Games. Dacanay explained that the cost has increased significantly, placing a financial burden on the coaches who often have to cover transportation and meals for the athletes. Pimentel, reflecting on her two decades of teaching Sped students, admitted that there were times when she contemplated giving up. However, she emphasized that it was never due to her students. She found inspiration in their honesty and candidness, which grounded her and dispelled any misconceptions. Pimentel expressed her hope that the community and the system will create opportunities for Sped students and avoid pre-determining their roles in society. She believes in trusting the abilities of people with disabilities, starting with parents and guardians who play a crucial role in their formative years.Pimentel envisions a future where Sped students embrace their limitations, overcome their fears and hesitations, and confidently find their place in society





