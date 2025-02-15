Quezon City Declares Dengue Outbreak Amid Surge in Cases and Deaths

Quezon City officials have declared a dengue outbreak due to a sharp increase in cases and deaths this year. The city has seen nearly 200% more cases compared to last year, with a majority of them affecting school-aged children. Local authorities are taking steps to combat the outbreak, including expanding health center services and intensifying mosquito control efforts.

Local officials in Quezon City declared a dengue outbreak on Saturday amid a surge in cases and at least 10 deaths attributed to the virus this year. The City Epidemiology and Surveillance Division (CESD) of QC recorded a total of 1,769 cases from January 1 to February 14, 2025, a nearly 200% increase compared to the same period last year, according to a statement released by the local government. Ten of the recorded fatalities were minors.

Of the reported cases, 58% are school-aged children between 5 and 17 years old, while 44% are children aged 1 to 10. 'Our declaration of a dengue outbreak ensures that we are on top of the situation, and we are doing everything we can to protect our residents from this deadly disease, especially our children,' said Mayor Joy Belmonte.To address the outbreak, QC health centers will operate seven days a week to monitor and assist individuals experiencing dengue symptoms. NS1 test kits have also been distributed to health centers. Local authorities will intensify their campaign to eliminate breeding grounds for dengue-carrying mosquitoes and maintain cleanliness in the surroundings. The QC government has issued an advisory urging residents to take precautions against dengue. - Jamil Santos/ VDV, GMA Integrated New





