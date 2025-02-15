Quezon City Declares Dengue Outbreak Amid Surge in Cases

Quezon City is battling a significant increase in dengue cases, with children being the most affected. The city has implemented various measures to control the outbreak, including extended health center hours, dedicated fever lanes, free dengue testing, and mosquito control initiatives.

The Quezon City Epidemiology and Surveillance Division has reported a surge in dengue cases, reaching 1,769 from January 1 to February 14. This figure represents a nearly 200% increase compared to the same period in 2024. Alarmingly, the majority of cases, 58%, involve children aged 5 to 17 years old, while another 44% affect children between 1 and 10 years old.

Mayor Belmonte expressed deep concern over the high number of child victims, emphasizing the need for collective parental action in mitigating the threat. He urged parents to remain vigilant for any symptoms their children might exhibit and actively participate in community cleanup drives. In response to the outbreak, the city government has taken swift measures to combat the spread of dengue. Sixty-six health centers across Quezon City will extend their operating hours to Saturdays and Sundays, from 8 am to 5 pm, to cater to the influx of potential dengue patients. A dedicated fever express lane has been established in all city health centers and hospitals to expedite the assistance provided to residents experiencing fever, a common symptom of dengue. Free dengue test kits are readily available at these facilities. Barangay Spraying Teams are actively engaged in spraying, fogging, and treating water bodies throughout the city to control mosquito populations in dengue-affected areas. The city epidemiology and surveillance division has issued a public health advisory, particularly urging children to utilize mosquito repellant and wear protective clothing such as long sleeves and long pants. The Quezon City government is also emphasizing the importance of eliminating potential mosquito breeding grounds. Residents are advised to empty any items that collect water, such as used containers, tires, and pots, as stagnant water can serve as a breeding ground for dengue-carrying mosquitoes. Mayor Belmonte underscored the city's commitment to combating the dengue outbreak, emphasizing the proactive measures being implemented to safeguard its residents, especially the most vulnerable population group, children.





