Pope Francis Hospitalized for Respiratory Infection

Pope Francis, 88, was admitted to Rome's Gemelli Polyclinic for a respiratory tract infection following a weeklong bout of bronchitis. Doctors have ordered complete rest for the pontiff.

Doctors in Rome have ordered Pope Francis to rest completely and adjusted his treatment for a respiratory tract infection after he was hospitalized on Friday. The 88-year-old pontiff was admitted to the Gemelli Polyclinic following a week of worsening bronchitis. This is his fourth hospitalization since his election in 2013. \The Vatican announced that Pope Francis has no fever on Saturday and test results show improvement in some parameters.

He enjoyed a quiet first night in the hospital, sleeping well, eating breakfast, reading the newspapers and receiving communion. He spent the rest of his day alternating between rest, prayer, and reading. \Prior to his hospitalization, Pope Francis had been maintaining a demanding schedule despite his health challenges, hosting daily audiences in his Vatican hotel suite and participating in Jubilee events throughout the Holy Year. He even presided over an outdoor Mass last weekend for the armed forces, despite already being diagnosed with bronchitis and medical advice to stay indoors. His commitment to his duties is well-known, and he has often been described as a workaholic. He reluctantly accepted the doctors' orders for rest, according to Reverend Enzo Fortunato, communications director for St. Peter's Basilica. \Pope Francis is known to be prone to respiratory infections in winter and had been experiencing breathing difficulties for a few days. He has a history of health issues, having had part of his lung removed in his youth due to a lung infection. In recent years, he has undergone surgery for a narrowing of his colon and to remove intestinal scar tissue and repair a hernia. He has also been diagnosed with pneumonia in the past. \This hospitalization has raised concerns about his health, especially as it follows other recent health issues. However, the Vatican assures that the Pope is in good spirits and responding well to treatment. He will miss his traditional Sunday noon blessing, which he could have delivered from his hospital room if he was well enough





