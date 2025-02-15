Pope Francis Hospitalized With Respiratory Infection

Pope Francis was hospitalized in Rome on Friday after his bronchitis worsened. Preliminary tests revealed a respiratory tract infection and slight fever.

A marble statue of late Pope John Paul II stands as a backdrop to the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome, where Pope Francis was hospitalized on Friday after a weeklong bout of bronchitis worsened. Francis, 88, is receiving drug therapy for a respiratory tract infection. The Argentine pope ate breakfast Saturday morning and read the newspapers while continuing his drug therapy, spokesman Matteo Bruni said.

Francis was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli hospital on Friday after a weeklong bout of bronchitis worsened. It was his fourth hospitalization since his 2013 election and raised questions about his health. Preliminary tests showed he had a respiratory tract infection and a slight fever. The Vatican canceled his audiences through Monday at least. Francis, who is prone to respiratory infections in winter, was diagnosed with bronchitis on February 6, but had continued to hold daily audiences in his Vatican hotel suite. He had presided at an outdoor Mass last weekend and attended his general audience Wednesday. But he has been handing off his speeches for an aide to read aloud, saying he was having trouble breathing. This is not the first time Francis's health has been a concern. In 2021, he underwent surgery to have his intestine removed and repair a hernia. He uses a wheelchair, walker or cane when moving around his apartment and recently fell twice. Francis is being treated at Rome’s Gemelli hospital, where popes have a private suite on the 10th floor. He revealed that during a 2023 hospitalization, he was actually diagnosed with “an acute and strong pneumonia, in the lower part of the lungs.” Sometimes bronchitis can lead to pneumonia, a deeper and far more serious infection of the lungs’ air sacs. Doctors may detect pneumonia by listening for a crackling or whistling sound in the lungs while the patient breathes, but often other tests are needed including a chest X-ray and pulse oximetry that measures how much oxygen is in the blood. Treatment varies by severity but can include providing oxygen through a nasal tube or mask, intravenous fluids – and treatment of the underlying cause of the infection.





manilabulletin / 🏆 25. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

POPE FRANCIS HEALTH HOSPITALIZATION RESPIRATORY INFECTION VATICAN

Philippines Latest News, Philippines Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pope Francis Hospitalized for BronchitisPope Francis was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital for tests and treatment related to bronchitis. The 88-year-old pontiff has been experiencing breathing difficulties in recent days and has delegated others to read his speeches on his behalf.

Read more »

Pope Francis Hospitalized for BronchitisPope Francis, 88, was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on Friday for tests and treatment for bronchitis. He has been experiencing breathing difficulties for over a week and has had to delegate reading his speeches on several occasions.

Read more »

Pope Francis Hospitalized for BronchitisPope Francis was hospitalized on Friday in Rome to treat a persistent case of bronchitis and undergo necessary diagnostic tests. Despite recent appearances at public events, the Pope's health has been declining, prompting his hospitalization. This is not the first time the Pope has been hospitalized for bronchitis, and he has a history of other health challenges.

Read more »

Pope Francis Hospitalized With Bronchitis, Cancels Upcoming EventsPope Francis was admitted to the hospital for bronchitis and will miss several public engagements.

Read more »

Pope Francis Hospitalized for BronchitisPope Francis was hospitalized in Rome for acute bronchitis, marking the fourth time he has been admitted since his election in 2013. The 88-year-old pontiff has a history of respiratory issues, having had part of a lung removed as a young man. He has also undergone other health procedures, including surgery to remove a portion of his large intestine in 2021.

Read more »

Pope Francis, in hospital, has 'slight fever' but is stable, Vatican saysLatest Philippine news from GMA News and 24 Oras. News, weather updates and livestreaming on Philippine politics, regions, showbiz, lifestyle, science and tech.

Read more »