PLDT Upsets Creamline, Ends 19-Game Winning Streak

The PLDT High Speed Hitters pulled off a stunning victory against the Creamline Cool Smashers, breaking their 19-game winning streak in the 2024-2025 PVL All-Filipino Conference.

PLDT High Speed Hitters delivered a stunning upset over the previously undefeated Creamline Cool Smashers in a five-set thriller, ending Creamline's impressive 19-game winning streak in the 2024-2025 Premier Volleyball League ( PVL ) All-Filipino Conference. The final score was 30-28, 25-21, 23-25, 18-25, 16-14, in a match held at the Ynares Center Antipolo on Saturday, February 15.

This victory marks PLDT's third consecutive win against Creamline, spanning from last April 2024's All-Conference preliminaries to the Reinforced Conference. The High Speed Hitters now stand at 7-3 in the standings, tying with Choco Mucho Flying Titans and Cignal HD Spikers for third place. The loss for Creamline not only halts their quest to match their record-breaking 25-game winning streak from 2019 to 2021, but also ties their second-longest run of 19 games from 2023 to 2024.PLDT's victory was led by a stellar performance from Savannah Davidson, who scored 34 points off 29 attacks. Majoy Baron contributed 15 points, while Fiola Ceballos added 14 points, 16 excellent digs, and 11 excellent receptions. Mika Reyes and Erika Santos also played crucial roles, scoring 12 and 11 points respectively. Rookie Angge Alcantara orchestrated the offense with 21 excellent sets, and libero and team captain Kath Arado secured 21 digs. The High Speed Hitters displayed resilience late in the final set, overcoming a 5-8 deficit with a 4-1 burst fueled by Kim Dy's first point since recovering from a knee injury. Both Kim Fajardo and Dy made impactful contributions in the fifth set, propelling PLDT to victory. Creamline, meanwhile, relied on reigning Invitational Conference MVP Bernadette Pons, who scored 23 points off 20 attacks along with 9 digs and 12 excellent receptions. Tots Carlos added 16 points, while Jema Galanza and Bea de Leon contributed 11 points each. Creamline will aim to bounce back on Thursday, February 20, against Galeries Tower at the PhilSports Arena, while PLDT seeks to continue their winning streak against ZUS Coffee on Saturday, February 22, in Passi, Iloilo.





rapplerdotcom / 🏆 4. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

VOLLEYBALL PREMIER VOLLEYBALL LEAGUE PVL CREAMLINE PLDT HIGH SPEED HITTERS STREAK UPSET

Philippines Latest News, Philippines Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Creamline Faces Tough Test from PLDT in PVL All-Filipino ConferenceCreamline, the undefeated leader in the PVL All-Filipino Conference, takes on a formidable PLDT squad looking to secure a top four finish. The Cool Smashers aim to continue their dominant run with a healthy lineup led by Alyssa Valdez, Tots Carlos, Bernadette Pons, and Jema Galanza. PLDT, spearheaded by Savi Davison, Majoy Baron, and Erika Santos, will challenge Creamline's supremacy in a thrilling matchup.

Read more »

PLDT Stuns Creamline, Ending Their Winning Streak in PVL 2024-25PLDT High Speed Hitters defeat Creamline Cool Smashers in a five-set thriller, marking their first loss in the PVL All-Filipino Conference. Savi Davison shines with 34 points, leading PLDT to their third consecutive victory against Creamline.

Read more »

PLDT stops Creamline's 19-game winning streakLatest Philippine news from GMA News and 24 Oras. News, weather updates and livestreaming on Philippine politics, regions, showbiz, lifestyle, science and tech.

Read more »

Creamline Earns Second PSA Special Citation for Historic Grand Slam VictoryCreamline, the reigning champions of Philippine professional volleyball, were honored with a Special Citation at the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Awards Night, recognizing their remarkable achievement of sweeping all three conferences in the 2023 season. This marks the second time Creamline has received this prestigious award, cementing their legacy as a dominant force in the sport.

Read more »

Creamline Escapes Cignal Comeback, Akari Sweeps Capital1 in PVL All-FilipinoCreamline narrowly edged out a five-set comeback attempt by Cignal in the 2025 PVL All-Filipino, while Akari secured a much-needed sweep victory against struggling Capital1.

Read more »

Creamline Eyes Historic Run as Cignal Looks for UpsetCreamline seeks to extend its dominant streak in the PVL All-Filipino Conference against a weakened Cignal squad. Despite recent roster challenges, the HD Spikers aim to pull off a surprise win.

Read more »