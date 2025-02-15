PLDT Stuns Creamline, Ending Their Winning Streak in PVL 2024-25

PLDT High Speed Hitters defeat Creamline Cool Smashers in a five-set thriller, marking their first loss in the PVL All-Filipino Conference. Savi Davison shines with 34 points, leading PLDT to their third consecutive victory against Creamline.

PLDT handed Creamline their first defeat in the Premier Volleyball League ( PVL ) 2024-25 All-Filipino Conference, winning a thrilling five-set match 30-28, 25-21, 23-25, 18-25, 16-14 on Saturday night, February 15th, at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City. The High Speed Hitters halted Creamline 's 19-game winning streak and their 10-time PVL champions' dominance.

This victory marked PLDT's third consecutive win against Creamline, extending their dominance in the matchup since the 2024 All-Filipino Conference. PLDT took a commanding 2-0 set lead before Creamline, led by Bernadette Pons and Tots Carlos, fought back fiercely to win the third and fourth sets. The deciding fifth set was a nail-biting affair, with both teams trading points and maintaining a close score, 13-13. Savi Davison, a Filipino-Canadian player for PLDT, delivered a crucial crosscourt hit to give her team a match point advantage, 14-13. Pons valiantly responded with a kill for Creamline, but Davison made a clever tap, putting PLDT ahead 15-14. Creamline's Tots Carlos attempted a game-tying spike, but it was too late as PLDT's Majoy Baron and Dy sealed the victory for their team.Savi Davison was the star performer for PLDT, scoring a monstrous 34 points, built on 29 attacks and five blocks, leading her team to a stunning upset victory





TheManilaTimes / 🏆 2. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Volleyball PVL Creamline PLDT Savi Davison

Philippines Latest News, Philippines Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Creamline Faces Tough Test from PLDT in PVL All-Filipino ConferenceCreamline, the undefeated leader in the PVL All-Filipino Conference, takes on a formidable PLDT squad looking to secure a top four finish. The Cool Smashers aim to continue their dominant run with a healthy lineup led by Alyssa Valdez, Tots Carlos, Bernadette Pons, and Jema Galanza. PLDT, spearheaded by Savi Davison, Majoy Baron, and Erika Santos, will challenge Creamline's supremacy in a thrilling matchup.

Read more »

Creamline Remains Undefeated in 2024-2025 PVL All-Filipino ConferenceTen-time Premier Volleyball League champion Creamline has started the 2024-2025 All-Filipino Conference with a perfect 8-0 record. Despite the impressive performance, head coach Sherwin Meneses remains focused on taking one game at a time. Creamline's success extends beyond key players like Alyssa Valdez, Tots Carlos, and Jema Galanza, with additions like Bea de Leon making significant contributions.

Read more »

Fiery Petro Gazz and Creamline Seek Continued Dominance in PVLPetro Gazz and Creamline are aiming to extend their winning streaks in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) 2024-25 All-Filipino Conference. Petro Gazz, with a 7-1 record, faces Capital (1-8) while undefeated Creamline (8-0) takes on Farm Fresh (4-5).

Read more »

Creamline Eyes Ninth Straight Win in PVLUnbeaten Creamline seeks to continue its dominant run against struggling Farm Fresh, while Petro Gazz faces off against Capital1 Solar in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference preliminaries.

Read more »

Creamline, Petro Gazz Extend Winning Streaks in PVLTop PVL teams, Creamline and Petro Gazz, continue their dominance with impressive victories, maintaining their strong positions in the conference standings.

Read more »

Unbeaten Creamline eye 6-0 start in PVLPOWERHOUSE Creamline seeks to remain flawless when it clashes with winless Nxled on Tuesday in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) 2024-25 All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

Read more »