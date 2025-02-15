Pangilinan: Duterte Impeachment Case Might Reach Supreme Court Due to Timeline Dispute

Senator Kiko Pangilinan believes the impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte could go to the Supreme Court due to disagreements over the timeline for proceeding with the trial.

Senatorial candidate Kiko Pangilinan believes that the impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte might reach the Supreme Court due to ongoing debates surrounding its timeline. Speaking to reporters after a visit to Muñoz Market in Quezon City with Senator Risa Hontiveros on Saturday, February 15, the former senator stated, 'Because of the debates on when it should be done, I think this will reach the Supreme Court because other groups who want will bring this before the court.

' Pangilinan, who is also a lawyer, added, 'I think, ultimately, there are justiciable questions here. The Supreme Court will be the way to resolve this.' He acknowledged the importance of public accountability in any election while recognizing the various legal perspectives on the matter.Hontiveros, on the other hand, emphasized the Senate's duty to uphold its mandate. 'If the impeachment process will ripen, I’ll be one of the senator-judge so I’m impartial to that,' she stated. 'For us, the highest principle is to follow our mandate from the people,' the lone opposition senator added. These comments follow a petition filed by lawyer Catalino Generillo Jr. before the Supreme Court, urging it to instruct Senate members to convene as an impeachment court immediately, even during Congress' recess.Generillo argued in his petition filed on Friday, February 14, that the Senate has a constitutional obligation to initiate the Vice President's impeachment trial according to the 1987 Constitution. The debate on whether the Senate should commence the impeachment trial while in recess or after the May 2025 midterm elections arose after the Senate adjourned session on February 5 without addressing the Articles of Impeachment transmitted by the House of Representatives on the same day. Senate President Francis Escudero maintained that the Senate cannot legally begin the impeachment trial during recess and that the case wasn't referred to the plenary before the break. However, the petition contends that 'a trial by the Senate shall forthwith proceed' once at least one-third of the House of Representatives transmits a verified impeachment complaint to the Senate





