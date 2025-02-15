MCU Stages Dramatic Comeback to Defeat Diliman College, UB Dominates PWU

Manila Central University (MCU) rallied from a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter to defeat Diliman College 67-65 in the UCAL-PGFLEX Linoleum 7th Season. Meanwhile, University of Batangas (UB) crushed Philippine Women University (PWU) 91-56, extending their winning streak.

Manila Central University (MCU) staged a dramatic comeback to defeat Diliman College 67-65 in the UCAL-PGFLEX Linoleum 7th Season on Saturday at the Paco Arena in Manila. Trailing by double digits in the fourth quarter, MCU unleashed a powerful 16-2 run to turn the tide and secure their fifth victory in six games. Seanne General led the Supremos with 14 points and seven rebounds, while Mark Joson was a force with 13 points, seven assists, five rebounds, and five steals.

After a Joson triple ignited the comeback, MCU went on a 9-4 run to build a 67-61 lead, which proved sufficient to withstand a late surge from Diliman.In the other matchup, University of Batangas (UB) routed Philippine Women University (PWU) 91-56, extending their winning streak. UB dominated the second quarter, outscoring PWU 26-11, and cruised to their fifth win against two losses. James Torrato spearheaded UB's attack with 16 points, while John Mendy and Rio Ortiz added 15 and 11 points respectively. Issa Daffe contributed nine points and 12 rebounds. Diliman's losing streak reached two games, leaving them with a 4-3 record. PWU remained winless after seven games





manilabulletin / 🏆 25. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

COLLEGE BASKETBALL UCAL-PGFLEX LINOLENUM MANILA CENTRAL UNIVERSITY DILIMAN COLLEGE UNIVERSITY OF BATANGAS PHILIPPINE WOMEN UNIVERSITY

Philippines Latest News, Philippines Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

UP Diliman College of Science Holds Workshop to Foster InnovationThe University of the Philippines Diliman-College of Science (UPD-CS) Innovation Committee organized a workshop focused on objectives, goals, strategies, and measures (OGSM) for innovation. The workshop aimed to help researchers, connect them with industry partners, and develop a system for achieving practical research outputs. It featured discussions on the College of Science's CAPE Innovation Program, which encourages research, collaboration, and protection of research outputs.

Read more »

'Liwanag sa Diliman' sheds light on fisherfolk's challenges at WPSTHE Liwanag sa Diliman initiative is a weeklong event open to the public at UP Diliman from Jan. 27 to 31, 2025.

Read more »

UP Diliman BSID Batch of 2025 Transforms Saint Vincent de Paul Shelter with Capstone ProjectThe UP Diliman BS Interior Design (BSID) Batch of 2025 completed their capstone project by revitalizing the Saint Vincent de Paul Shelter for Girls, showcasing their commitment to social advocacy and community development through impactful design.

Read more »

Over 1K pass architects' licensure exam; UP Diliman graduate tops listMANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) on Tuesday announced that 1,052 out of 1,792 (58.71 percent) of examinees passed the January 2025 Licensure Examination for Architects (LEA).

Read more »

UP geologist represents Southeast Asia at Global Young Scientists Summit 2025JOHN Dale Dianala from the University of the Philippines Diliman College of Science National Institute of Geological Sciences (UPD-CS NIGS) presented his research on the earthquake potential of faults using satellites in the Global Young Scientists Summit (GYSS) 2025 held at the Stephen Riady Centre, National University of Singapore, on Jan.

Read more »

MCU High School Class of 1975 Holds 50th Golden ReunionThe MCU Alumni Association in Caloocan City is hosting the 50th Golden Reunion for graduates of MCU High School Class 1975 on February 8th at The Greenery Resort in Baliwag, Bulacan. The event, planned over a year, includes a mass, campus tour, boodle-fight lunch, friendship games, swimming, and a disco-themed night with the Chopstixx Band.

Read more »