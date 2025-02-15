De La Salle Zobel Leads in JGFP InterSchool Series Tournament as National Finals Approach

De La Salle Zobel Team 1 takes the lead in the senior high school category of the Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines (JGFP) InterSchool Series Tournament, setting their sights on the National Finals. The tournament heats up as teams battle for coveted spots in the upcoming National Finals, with a new format adding an extra layer of excitement.

De la Salle Zobel Team 1 solidified its position as the leader in the senior high school category of the Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines ( JGFP ) InterSchool Series Tournament with a commanding 620 points after five rounds. This performance grants them a 62-point advantage over Xavier School Team 1, who hold the second spot with 558 points, followed closely by Beacon Academy with 549 points.

The final round of the senior high school championship division, initially scheduled for last weekend, was postponed due to unfavorable weather conditions and has been rescheduled for February 16th at Summit Point in Batangas. The lower school category will commence on the same day at Royale Tagaytay. In the junior high school bracket, Xavier School maintains its lead with 551 points, while Ateneo de Manila occupies the second and third positions with 549 and 477 points respectively. Ateneo de Manila also dominates the middle school category with 524 points, followed by Assumption Antipolo (374) and Xavier School Team 1 (475). Immaculate Conception Academy Team 1 takes the lead in the lower school category with 387 points, trailed by La Salle Green Hills Team 2 (355) and Xavier School Team 1 (347). Defending champion Home Global School sits at fourth place with 257 points. The JGFP president, Oliver Gan, expressed his excitement for the upcoming weekend, anticipating intense competition as teams strive for a spot in the National Finals. He highlighted the introduction of a new format for the inter-school tournament, promising an even more thrilling National Finals experience.The National Finals will be held at Mt. Malarayat Golf and Country Club from March 1st to 2nd for the lower school, Summit Point Golf and Country Club from March 8th to 9th for the middle school, and at both venues from March 15th to 16th for the senior high school. A four-out-of-six-round scoring format will be used to determine the top three teams from each category, with an additional spot awarded to the top team from the Visayas and Mindanao regions, who will compete in a Match Play format against the qualifying teams.While the team competition dominates the tournament, an individual category is also in place. However, the top four spots in this category will be reserved for golfers from teams or schools that do not qualify for the National Finals. The JGFP anticipates over 600 golfers participating in this annual event, presented by Full Swing Launch Monitor, Islandwide Distribution Corp., UHotels, and Stronghold Insurance Corporation. The event also receives support from FWD Insurance, Chinatrust Banking Corp., and Philippine Business Bank, with additional partner golf courses including Eagle Ridge, Riviera Sports, Cattle Creek, Caliraya Springs, Tiezza, Intramuros, Pueblo de Oro, South Pacific, Apo Golf, and Britaikka Golf.





