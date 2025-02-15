Cebu Pacific Soars to Record Passenger Numbers in January

Cebu Pacific (CEB) reported a remarkable surge in passenger traffic for January 2024, fueled by strong holiday demand and the addition of new routes. The airline's seat load factor and capacity also saw significant increases, pointing to a robust recovery in the aviation sector.

Cebu Pacific (CEB), a low-cost airline, reported a significant surge in passenger traffic in January, flying 2.6 million passengers, a 33.4% increase compared to the same month in 2024. The airline's seat load factor (SLF), which measures the percentage of available seats occupied by passengers, also saw a substantial jump of 86.5%, while seat capacity expanded by 31.2% during January.

CEB attributed its strong performance to robust demand fueled by the Christmas season, increased flight frequency, and the introduction of new routes in 2024. Alexander Lao, President and Chief Commercial Officer of Cebu Pacific, stated in a release, 'Cebu Pacific's network now spans 124 routes, up from 104 in the same period last year. Load factors remained healthy, with international travel demand notably outpacing capacity growth.' Domestic passenger traffic experienced a 34.6% increase compared to January 2024, driven by a 37% rise in available seats. The airline's domestic network has expanded to encompass 84 routes this year, compared to 68 in 2024, with 2,912 weekly flights in January, a 29% increase from 2,260 in the same period last year.International passenger traffic also saw a notable increase, rising by 29.9% in January year-on-year, accompanied by a 17% rise in seats offered during the same period. Its international network now comprises 40 routes, up from 36 in 2024, with 648 weekly flights in January, a 16% increase from 561 in the corresponding period last year. Looking ahead, CEB anticipates flying 30 million passengers in 2024, up from 24.50 million in 2024. The airline also plans to acquire seven additional aircraft to support its expansion into new routes. Lao emphasized, 'We are, and will remain, committed to optimizing our capacity to meet rising consumer demand, along with the need to manage ongoing engine and supply chain issues.' Shares of Cebu Air Inc., CEB's parent company, closed at P29.70 each on Friday, up by P1.35 from the previous day's close





TheManilaTimes

