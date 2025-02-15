British Chamber Partners with Tax Experts to Boost Business Confidence in the Philippines

The British Chamber of Commerce Philippines (BCCP) and Asian Consulting Group (ACG) have signed a memorandum of understanding to provide tax education and guidance to British companies operating in the Philippines, aiming to further ease the process of doing business in the country.

The British Chamber of Commerce Philippines (BCCP) and Asian Consulting Group (ACG) solidified their commitment to fostering a favorable business environment in the Philippines with a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed on January 10, 2025. This strategic partnership aims to streamline the ease of doing business for British companies operating in the Philippines while providing comprehensive tax education and guidance.

The MOU signing ceremony was graced by key representatives from both organizations, including BCCP Executive Chairman Chris Nelson, ACG founder and CEO Raymond Abrea, and ACG President and COO Hazel Joy Mendoza. This collaboration designates ACG as the British Chamber's official tax consultant partner, tasked with providing invaluable insights and expertise on Philippine tax regulations, incentives, and policy developments.According to Nelson, this partnership represents a significant milestone in encouraging British companies to invest and expand their operations in the Philippines. He emphasized the BCCP's longstanding advocacy for a more conducive business environment and expressed confidence that ACG's expertise will empower British businesses to navigate the complexities of the Philippine tax landscape with greater transparency, efficiency, and ultimately, sustained growth.





