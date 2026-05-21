World Coal Power Decrease, US Increase, India Leaning on Coal

The world built and commissioned more coal power in 2025 but used it less. Despite generation drops globally, coal power capacity jumped, especially in China and the United States. The United States actively increased coal generation, while mounting infrastructure challenges and soaring renewable capacity in China led to a decline in coal generation. The retirement of coal power slowed last year, with nearly 70 percent of units that were due to end operations instead staying online.

The world built and commissioned more coal power in 2025 but used it less, with the United States the only major economy to substantially increase generation.

Despite generation drops globally, coal power capacity jumped. China's coal capacity grew, but coal-powered electricity generation fell due to rising renewable capacity. In India, coal development is a major coal-producing region, despite renewable capacity growing. The retirement of coal power slowed last year.

US coal-fired generation rose significantly, fueled by a government policy. Coal-fired power generation increased in some countries, including China, due to the energy crisis. Despite oversupply and favouritism of coal power, coal generation may have dropped again in China. Globally, coal-fired generation has risen slightly while wind and solar generation has jumped.

Clean energy is absorbing most of the world's new electricity demand, with coal barely growing at all





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