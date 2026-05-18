Uganda-DRC Ebola Outbreak: Recent Developments

The recent Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), caused by the Bundibugyo virus, has reached Uganda and the eastern city of Goma. A number of Americans in the DRC are believed to have been exposed to suspected cases. The WHO and US CDC are taking action to contain the outbreak, with the WHO declaring a public health emergency of international concern.

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article. EBOOLA VACCINATION. A Uganda n health worker prepares to administer the ebola vaccine to a man in Kirembo village, near the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo in Kasese district, Uganda , June 16, 2019.

The WHO says the outbreak, caused by the Bundibugyo virus, does not meet the criteria for a pandemic emergency, but countries sharing borders with the DRC are at high risk GENEVA, Switzerland - At least 80 suspected deaths, eight laboratory-confirmed Ebola cases, and 246 suspected infections had been reported in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Ituri province, while one case was also confirmed in the eastern city of Goma, the A number of Americans in the DRC are believed to have been exposed to suspected cases in the country, with several exposures deemed high risk, including one that may have developed symptoms, STAT News reported. Reuters could not immediately verify the report





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Ebola Outbreak Democratic Republic Of Congo Uganda Americans Bundibugyo Virus

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DOH Mentions Bundibugyo Outbreak, High Risk Areas, and Comparison to 2014 Ebola OutbreakThe Department of Health (DOH) expressed concerns about the Bundibugyo outbreak in Congo and Uganda and highlighted its readiness to address the situation. The WHO mentioned that this specific outbreak does not meet the criteria for a pandemic emergency but countries sharing land borders with the DRC are at high risk of spread. The DOH also shared that the Bundibugyo virus did not spread in the Philippines during the 2014 West Africa Ebola epidemic.

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