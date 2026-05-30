UFC Event Recap

The recent UFC event showcased several impressive performances from fighters across various weight classes. The event's main card saw a standout victory for Yadong, who successfully transitioned from defense to offense, securing a guillotine choke in the second round. Additionally, Alonzo Menifield delivered a brutal stoppage of Zhang Mingyang in the co-main event, while Sergei Pavlovich and Kai Asakura also secured wins in their respective bouts.

Yadong seamlessly turned defense into offense, stuffing a Figueiredo takedown attempt before locking in a tight guillotine choke-the signature weapon of his home camp, Team Alpha Male.

The tap came at the 4:42 mark of the second frame, sending the hometown crowd into a frenzy on a night where local athletes otherwise struggled. In the co-main event, Macau favorite Zhang Mingyang was brutally stopped by Alonzo Menifield. The American fighter landed a precise shot that short-circuited Mingyang, allowing Menifield to swarm and pound out the finish just seconds before the end of round one.

In the heavyweight division, Russia's Sergei Pavlovich returned to his winning ways by making short work of Brazil's Tallison Teixeira. Pavlovich rocked his opponent with a crisp right hand that twisted Teixeira's chin and sent him into retreat. The Russian powerhouse immediately swarmed, sealing the deal with a barrage of clubbing blows. Earlier on the card, Japanese star Kai Asakura snapped a two-fight losing skid in emphatic fashion.

Making his bantamweight debut, the former title challenger staggered his American opponent with a devastating right hand before a follow-up left hand ended the contest at the 1:50 mark of the first round





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UFC Yadong Alonzo Menifield Sergei Pavlovich Kai Asakura

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