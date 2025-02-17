Trump Says Putin Wants to End Ukraine War, Could Meet 'Very Soon'

Former US President Donald Trump predicts a possible meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin soon, stating his belief that Putin genuinely desires to end the war in Ukraine. Meanwhile, Secretary of State Marco Rubio downplays expectations for high-level talks in Riyadh, emphasizing the complexities of resolving the conflict.

West Palm Beach, United States—Former US President Donald Trump stated on Sunday that he could potentially meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the near future, expressing his belief that Putin genuinely desires to halt the fighting in Ukraine. 'No specific time has been set, but it could be very soon,' Trump informed reporters, hours after Secretary of State Marco Rubio attempted to temper expectations regarding high-level talks anticipated in Riyadh aimed at concluding the war.

With Rubio poised to lead a prominent American delegation in discussions with Russian officials in Saudi Arabia's capital in the coming days, a flurry of diplomatic activity was underway as the brutal Ukrainian war neared its third anniversary. Trump, addressing reporters following a flight on Air Force One, revealed that his team has been engaged in 'lengthy and intensive' conversations with Russian officials, including his Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff whom the president stated met with Putin for approximately three hours recently. When questioned about whether he believes Putin aspires to seize the entirety of Ukraine, Trump responded: 'That was my question to him.' 'I think he wants to end it, and they want to end it fast. Both of them,' he stated, adding 'Zelensky wants to end it too.' Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, meanwhile, asserted on Sunday that he believes Russia is preparing to 'wage war' against a weakened NATO if Trump diminishes US support for the alliance. Trump appeared to dismiss Zelensky's remarks, telling reporters he was 'not even a little bit' concerned about the Ukrainian leader's message. The Republican has repeatedly maintained that he would resolve the Ukrainian conflict within a single day if he were to return to the White House, but Rubio emphasized that it would 'not be easy' to resolve such a protracted, bloody, and intricate conflict. 'A process towards peace is not a one-meeting thing,' America's top diplomat stated in an interview with CBS on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference. Rubio is scheduled to lead a high-level US team to Riyadh, but it remains uncertain whether there will be any Ukrainian participation. Rubio stated that he wasn't even sure who Moscow was sending. 'Nothing's been finalized yet,' he said, adding that the objective was to seek an opening for a broader conversation that 'would include Ukraine and would involve the end of the war.' Trump and Putin engaged in an extensive phone call on Wednesday during which they agreed to commence ceasefire negotiations immediately. The call surprised NATO allies as well as Kyiv, with Zelensky insisting that 'there should be no decisions about Ukraine without Ukraine.' 'Right now there is no process,' stated Rubio, who spoke by phone on Saturday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. 'One phone call does not make peace.' In an interview with NBC broadcast on Sunday, Zelensky declared Putin to be a serial liar and asserted that he could not be relied upon as a negotiating partner. 'The next few weeks and days will determine whether (Putin) is serious or not.





