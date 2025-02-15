Philippines Mourns Beloved Priest Known for Passionate Faith and Social Justice

Father Luciano Felloni, an Argentine priest who dedicated his life to serving the Church and the marginalized in the Philippines, was laid to rest on Monday. He was remembered for his unwavering passion, his commitment to social justice, and his influential online presence.

Father Luciano Felloni , a beloved Argentine priest known for his passionate dedication to ministry and social justice , was laid to rest at a cemetery in Quezon City on Monday. Mourners gathered to honor his legacy, with Bishop Roberto Gaa of Novaliches leading the funeral Mass and praising Felloni's unwavering commitment to serving both the Church and his adopted country.

Gaa described Felloni as a spirited individual who never approached any task halfheartedly, whether it was social action, parish work, or communication endeavors. He fully immersed himself in each undertaking, leaving a lasting impact on all who knew him. Felloni's journey in the Philippines began in the early 2000s when he was assigned to Mother of Divine Providence Parish in Payatas, Quezon City, one of the most impoverished communities in the country. Later, while serving at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Caloocan City, another urban poor area, he led a ground-breaking community-based rehabilitation program for drug users amidst the Duterte administration's controversial anti-narcotics campaign. Beyond his parish work, Felloni gained recognition for his influential online presence. His vlog, AlmuSalita, quickly became one of the most followed among Catholic vloggers, offering daily Gospel reflections that resonated with a wide audience. The name, a playful combination of the Filipino words for 'breakfast' and 'word,' reflected the vlog's intention to be a companion for spiritual nourishment. His online engagement earned him the title of 'Hall of Famer' at the Catholic Social Media Awards, winning Male Social Media Influencer from 2017 to 2019. \In his final assignment, Felloni served as parish priest of Jesus, Lord of the Divine Mercy Parish in Quezon City's Mapayapa village and director of the diocese's social communications ministry. His commitment to social justice extended beyond his parish work, as he also served as executive director of Caritas Novaliches from 2011 to 2019 and coordinator of the diocese's Social Service Development Ministry from 2013 to 2019. Bishop Jose Colin Bagaforo, president of Caritas Philippines, lauded Felloni's deep love for the Church and his unwavering commitment to advocating for the marginalized and victims of violence. He saw Felloni's life as a testament to the true essence of Christian service.





