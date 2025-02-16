Philippine Olympic Committee Seeks Funding for Men's Curling Team After Historic Gold Medal Win

Following their historic gold medal victory at the Asian Winter Games, the Philippine men's curling team is in line for increased financial support from the Philippine Olympic Committee and the government.

The Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) is seeking increased financial support for the country's men's curling team following their historic gold medal triumph at the Asian Winter Games last week. POC president Abraham 'Bambol' Tolentino stated his intention to request funding from the President to aid the squad's journey to the 2026 Winter Olympics, scheduled to be held in Italy. \Tolentino emphasized the team's remarkable achievement despite lacking government support.

He highlighted that the athletes have been personally financing their expenses and stressed the urgent need for government assistance to sustain their training and participation in future competitions. \The men's curling team, comprised of Marc Pfister, Christian Haller, Enrico Pfister, Alan Frei, and Benjo Delarmente, made history last Friday by defeating South Korea 5-3 to clinch the gold medal at the Asian Winter Games. This marked the first time the Philippines and any Southeast Asian nation have secured a gold medal in the Games. Tolentino also revealed that the POC will seek financial support for other winter sports disciplines, including alpine skiing, figure skating, snowboarding, freestyle skiing, and short track speed skating, as these athletes diligently train to represent the country on the international stage. The Philippines secured the fifth-best overall ranking and topped the performance of all Southeast Asian nations at the Asian Winter Games





gmanews / 🏆 11. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Philippine Olympic Committee Men's Curling Asian Winter Games Gold Medal Financial Support

Philippines Latest News, Philippines Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Philippine Stock Exchange to Acquire Controlling Stake in Philippine Dealing System Holdings Corp.The Philippine Stock Exchange Inc. (PSE) is reallocating P110 million from a 2018 stock rights offering to acquire a controlling stake in the Philippine Dealing System Holdings Corp. (PDSHC). This move follows a series of share purchases by the PSE from other PDSHC stakeholders, aiming to consolidate the country's equities and fixed-income exchanges. The PSE's equity stake in PDSHC currently stands at 55.53 percent.

Read more »

Philippine Stock Exchange Reallocates Funds to Acquire Controlling Stake in Philippine Dealing SystemThe Philippine Stock Exchange Inc. (PSE) is using funds from a 2018 stock rights offering to acquire a controlling stake in the Philippine Dealing System Holdings Corp. (PDSHC). This move consolidates the country's equities and fixed-income exchanges.

Read more »

Philippine Fishermen Sound Alarm Over US-Led Military Exercises in Philippine WatersFilipino fishermen express deep concerns over the environmental and social impacts of joint military exercises conducted by the United States in Philippine waters. They argue that these exercises disrupt their livelihoods, cause psychological trauma, and damage fragile marine ecosystems.

Read more »

Philippine Coast Guard Stands Firm Against Chinese Vessels in West Philippine SeaThe Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) asserts its authority in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), issuing radio challenges to Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) vessels encroaching within the country's exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

Read more »

China Coast Guard and PLAN Harass Philippine Vessels in West Philippine SeaThe Philippine Coast Guard reports that Chinese maritime forces harassed Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources vessels conducting scientific research and sand sampling in the West Philippine Sea.

Read more »

Philippine Coast Guard Stands Firm Against Chinese Vessels in West Philippine SeaA Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) ship, BRP Cabra, successfully deterred three Chinese vessels from approaching the coast of Zambales. The incident highlights the ongoing tensions in the disputed West Philippine Sea. Meanwhile, the PCG launched a comic book to counter alleged Chinese disinformation and promote awareness about the country's maritime rights.

Read more »