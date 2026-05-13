Meta Employees Protest Mouse-Tracking Software Installation with Posters

Meta employees protested the company's recent installation of mouse-tracking software on their computers with flyers distributed at multiple US offices.

NEW YORK — Meta employees distributed flyers at multiple US offices on Tuesday to protest the company’s recent installation of mouse-tracking software on their computers, according to photos of the pamphlets seen by Reuters.

The flyers, which appeared in meeting rooms, on vending machines and atop toilet paper dispensers at the Facebook owner’s offices, encouraged staffers to sign an online petition against the move.

“Don’t want to work at the Employee Data Extraction Factory? ” they asked, according to the photos seen by Reuters. It is the most visible sign to date of a nascent labor movement brewing inside the social media giant, as at least some staffers begin to channel their rage over the company’s plans to reshape its workforce around AI into labor-organizing efforts.

For months, Meta employees have seethed on internal platforms and online forums over the company’s plans for deep layoffs this year — which it confirmed to staffers more than a month after Reuters first reported them — and the introduction of mouse-tracking software that many employees see as tantamount to helping design their own bot replacements





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Meta Employees Protest Mouse-Tracking Software Deep Layoffs AI Bot Replacements

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