Manila Southwoods Favored in 76th Philippine Airlines Interclub Golf Championships

The 76th Philippine Airlines Interclub golf team championships kicked off in Bacolod City with defending champion Manila Southwoods aiming for another victory. Eastridge, Del Monte, and Tagaytay Highlands-Team IMG are the other top contenders in the elite division. The tournament follows the PAL scoring system and is supported by a range of sponsors.

Philippine Airlines officials, along with representatives from the Negros Occidental Golf and Country Club and Bacolod Golf and Country Club, gathered for the ceremonial drive marking the commencement of the Regular Men's Action at the 76th PAL Interclub golf team championships in Bacolod City .

The event, graced by prominent figures including Tournament Executive Committee Chairman Kit Javier, Bacolod Golf and Country Club Operations Manager Cara Golez, PAL Director David Ong, PAL President and Chief Operating Officer Capt. Stanley K. Ng, PAL Vice President for Security Capt. Teddy Quinzon, Treasurer of Negros Occidental Golf and Country Club Chito Garcia, and Chairman of Bacolod Golf and Country Club Andy Montelibano, signaled the start of a prestigious four-day competition.Defending champion Manila Southwoods enters the tournament as a formidable force, having secured six of the last seven titles. Their consistent dominance makes them the team to beat in the elite division. However, Eastridge Golf Club, fresh from their victory over Southwoods in the Fil-Am Invitational last December, poses a significant challenge to the reigning champions. Del Monte, winners of the recent seniors' tournament, and Tagaytay Highlands-Team IMG complete the lineup of contenders vying for the top spot.Each team comprises up to eight players, with a maximum of four competing in each round, and players are restricted to a maximum of two rounds. The tournament follows the PAL scoring system, awarding 1 point for a bogey, 2 for a par, 3 for a birdie, 4 for an eagle, 5 for a hole-in-one, and 6 for a double eagle. This two-week golf spectacle is supported by a comprehensive list of sponsors, including Platinum sponsors PRIMAX Broadcasting Network and Asian Journal, with Mastercard as the Gold Sponsor, RMN as the Silver Sponsor, ABS-CBN Global as the Bronze Sponsor, and VISA, Philippine National Bank, SM Bacolod, Tanduay, and Asia Brewery as Minor Sponsors. Citadines serves as the hotel partner for the event.





