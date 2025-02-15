Dismissed Mayor Cortes Spotted at PDP Event, Speculation Mounts About Political Return

Former Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes, dismissed from office due to legal issues, was seen at a Partido Demokratiko Pilipino (PDP) event, raising speculation about a potential return to the party. This event follows his previous alignment with One Cebu and his dismissal from office. Political observers believe this appearance could signal Cortes's efforts to secure stronger backing for his 2025 candidacy.

Dismissed Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes recently made an appearance at a Partido Demokratiko Pilipino ( PDP ) event, sparking speculation about a potential return to the party after a 10-month absence. A Facebook post from Team Deretso, the political group associated with former Lapu-Lapu City mayor Paz Radaza, showcased Cortes alongside his Team Mandaue slate, posing with Partido Barug, a local party led by dismissed Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama and Radaza's allies.

The event, held at Club Filipino in San Juan City on February 13th, commemorated the proclamation of PDP's senatorial candidates. Cortes's departure from PDP occurred in May 2024, a month after the party shed its 'Laban' moniker. He aligned himself with One Cebu, the political party of Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, stating his desire to bolster her leadership and maintain Mandaue City's strong connection with the provincial government.Garcia had previously severed ties with PDP due to escalating tensions with Rama, who had lodged a complaint with the Office of the President seeking her suspension for opposing the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit project. Garcia halted the project's construction, arguing that the bus stops' design might obstruct the view of the Capitol building, a recognized historical landmark. Cortes's presence at the PDP event has fueled speculation about a possible comeback to the party, particularly considering his previous affiliations with former president Rodrigo Duterte, who had endorsed him in the 2019 elections. However, his political future remains uncertain.In August 2024, the Office of the Ombudsman suspended Cortes for appointing an unqualified individual to a city government position. Two months later, he was dismissed from office for failing to regulate a batching plant operating without the necessary business and environmental permits. Despite these legal challenges, Cortes filed his certificate of candidacy for the 2025 elections. The Supreme Court subsequently issued a temporary restraining order (TRO) in October 2024 after both Cortes and Rama appealed the rulings against them. However, the Commission on Elections disqualified Cortes for material misrepresentation, citing his failure to disclose his pending cases. The Supreme Court upheld Cortes's disqualification with a Certificate of Finality on January 4th. Days later, the Supreme Court issued another TRO, ensuring that Cortes's name would still appear on the official ballot. With his appearance at the PDP event, some political observers believe Cortes may be seeking stronger backing for his candidacy, despite his legal troubles. His team is poised to compete against the slate of Rep. Emmarie 'Lolypop' Ouano-Dizon, who enjoys the support of Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas. However, Cortes has yet to confirm his return to the political party





