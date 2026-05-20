AI Powers Hack Attacks Shorten Response Time

Threat actors are using AI-powered software vulnerabilities to conduct advanced attacks against organizations. This has reduced the time that targets have to close breaches.

Hackers are increasingly using AI to detect software vulnerabilities , which has shortened the time that targets have to respond to threats, according to Verizon in an annual report.

AI-powered attacks started from 31% of all breaches, and this percentage is increasing compared to stolen credentials. Moreover, it was found that AI is used to shorten the defense window from months to mere hours, targeting, initial access, and development of malware. Verizon also mentions that employee involvement in AI-powered attacks, such as source code submission, is on the rise. The use of Shadow AI, or non-authorized AI, is the third most common non-malicious insider action in data loss incidents.

CrowdsStrike recently reported that AI-enabled adversaries increased attacks by 89% a year ago. As AI continues to advance rapidly, its impact on cyber incidents might change, requiring novel detection methods. The report does not cover the data from Mythos, a cybersecurity concern AI model, which is being used under select organizations, including Verizon





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AI Hackers Software Vulnerabilities Threat Actor Advanced Attacks Crowdsstrike Verizon AI Powered AI Threats Shadow AI Implementation

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