Zverev Advances to French Open Semifinals, Defeating Jodar in Straight Sets

Alexander Zverev, the second-seeded German, secured his place in the French Open semifinals after a convincing victory over Rafael Jodar on Tuesday. The 29-year-old overcame Jodar 7-6 (3), 6-1, 6-3 in a match that lasted two hours and 25 minutes. Zverev will now face Jakub Mensik in the semifinals after Mensik's win over Joao Fonseca in another quarterfinal match.

Alexander Zverev , the second-seeded German, advanced to the semifinals of the French Open after defeating Spanish player Rafael Jodar in straight sets on Tuesday. Zverev, considered one of the best male players yet to win a Grand Slam, overcame Jodar 7-6 (3), 6-1, 6-3 in a match that lasted two hours and 25 minutes under the roof at Roland Garros.

The 29-year-old Zverev fired seven aces without a double fault and had a 35-22 edge in winners.

'It was difficult,' Zverev said post-match. 'He had perfect rhythm in the first set and I didn't. My balls were very short and I was very defensive.

' Zverev will now face Czech player Jakub Mensik in the semifinals after Mensik knocked out Brazilian Joao Fonseca in another quarterfinal match. Mensik, who is ranked 26th in the world, had to beat eighth seed Alex de Minaur of Australia and 11th seed Andrey Rublev of Russia in the last two rounds to reach the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, Fonseca, who is ranked 28th, extended his dream run by saving 16 of 21 break points, including six match points in the 12th game of the third set on his way to forcing a tiebreaker. However, Mensik was the stronger player overall, winning 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (3) and having a 49-39 edge in winners.

In other matches, fourth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada will face tenth seed Flavio Cobolli of Italy, and Matteo Berrettini will meet Matteo Arnaldi in a battle of unseeded Italians in the remaining quarterfinal matches





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Alexander Zverev French Open Tennis Rafael Jodar Jakub Mensik Joao Fonseca

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