ZUS Coffee reverse sweeps Galeries Tower for first PVL win

ZUS Coffee rallied from two sets down to beat Galeries Tower in five sets for its first win in the 2026 PVL All-Filipino Conference. Both teams remain at 1-5.

ZUS Coffee dug deep to complete a reverse sweep against Galeries Tower, 17-25, 21-25, 25-20, 25-20, 15-12, in the 2026 PVL All-Filipino Conference Siklab Series on Tuesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

The Thunderbelles had lost their first five games before finally breaking through in five sets. They fell to Choco Mucho, Capital1, Creamline, PLDT, and Farm Fresh earlier in the conference. AC Miner led ZUS Coffee with 17 points anchored on 13 attacks and four blocks. Glaudine Troncoso and Jolina Dela Cruz chipped in 13 and 10 markers apiece to end the slump.

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AC Miner Pledges All Out Effort

Miner said the team entered the game knowing they had to give everything. We came into this game thinking we needed to give it our all, but we lost the first two sets. But we made sure to bounce back, she said. And it just kept going from there.

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ZUS raced to an early 10-5 lead in Set 3 despite being down two sets to none. Galeries eventually caught up and forced a 20-all deadlock, moving five points away from the sweep. But Dela Cruz sparked the pull away to force a Set 4. The Thunderbelles opened the fourth with a massive 13-4 lead en route to a 25-20 win, dragging the Highrisers to a deciding set.

ZUS once again found itself down 3-6 early in the final frame. The wards of head coach Jerry Yee flipped the switch to eventually clinch the match point at 14-10 after an error from Galeries. Despite the win, ZUS Coffee and Galeries Tower remained tied at 1-5 in the standings. Both teams face elimination as only the top four squads will advance to the next round.

Jean Asis Career High Falls Short

Jean Asis delivered a career-high 27 points for Galeries Tower, highlighted by 21 attacks, five blocks and an ace. Her impressive effort went unrewarded as the Highrisers absorbed their fifth loss. Erika Deloria and Lycha Ebon also tried to keep Galeries Tower in contention with 13 and 12 points, respectively. Their efforts fell short as the Highrisers remained stuck with one win.

The Thunderbelles showed resilience after dropping the first two sets, winning the next three to secure their first victory of the conference. The match lasted five sets and ended in a thrilling finish. ZUS Coffee will look to build on this breakthrough win as the conference continues. Galeries Tower, meanwhile, must recover quickly to keep its slim hopes alive in the All-Filipino Conference.