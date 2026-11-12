Zubiri urges impeachment trial to move on from Sara Duterte and husband's credit card spending

Senator-judge Juan Miguel Zubiri called for the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte to move on from credit card spending evidence, focusing instead on alleged unexplained wealth including $300 million in foreign deposits linked to Cale88 Foods Corporation.

Senator-judge Juan Miguel Zubiri on Thursday urged that the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte move on to other key issues regarding her alleged unexplained wealth, including the supposed inflow of money from China through a company linked to her husband, Manases Carpio.

Zubiri made the call after the defense presented two witnesses, lawyer Anel Antero and Chad Parian, who testified on Carpio's credit card purchases worth over P200,000 each. Antero testified that he partly reimbursed Carpio for the P200,000 meal they ate at Ginza in Tokyo, Japan. Parian testified that Carpio paid for over P256,000 worth of shoes for the young players of the Elite Basketball team and their parents in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Also read Senate Impeachment Court Resumes Trial of VP Sara Duterte

Parian said his son and that of Carpio played for the same team in a tournament in Malaysia where the team won the championship. Zubiri said the trial was belaboring the point of credit card spending. He noted that Carpio did spend money for the team, and the prosecution had made its point that it could be ostentatious. The defense says the amounts were reimbursed.

Zubiri Urges Focus On Cale88 Deposits

Zubiri said that should be enough. Financial forensic analyst Alexander Cabrera, another witness for the prosecution, testified on the undeclared assets and unexplained wealth of Duterte and Carpio. Zubiri said he was more interested in where the 300 million foreign deposits for Cale88 ended up, where the payout came from, what was done with the money, and whether there was documentation for paid dividend stocks. Cale88 is a declared asset of the Vice President's husband, Attorney Carpio, in multiple years.

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Zubiri said: "What I am more interested in is not on the spending of this credit card. I am more interested saan napunta iyong 300 million foreign deposits sa Cale88. Saan galing iyon? Anong ginawa sa pera?

May mga documentation ba na nabayaran ang kanilang dividend stocks? Things like that. Let's move on and maybe let's listen to other witnesses and give us the more substantive answers to the cases at hand.

" Zubiri earlier said: "I think we are belaboring the point. He did spend money for the team. You made your point that it could be ostentatious. Of course, the defense is saying that they were reimbursed.

Ok na siguro iyan.

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Defense Withholds Witness Barcellano Appearance

" Defense counsel Sheila Sison informed the Senate impeachment court that she and her colleagues do not intend to present Quezon City prosecutor Vimar Barcellano as witness as scheduled. The defense said it will only proceed if the prosecution stipulates that Barcellano is a competent witness to authenticate documentary evidence presented by the defense. The trial is considering Vice President Duterte's alleged unexplained wealth, including the mentioned bank deposits and assets tied to her husband's company.