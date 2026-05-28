Zubiri Joins Senate Minority, Cites Betrayal by Former Allies

Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri explains his decision to join the minority after being betrayed twice, once when ousted as Senate president and again when allies reneged on promises. He names four senators and describes a walkout over remote voting rule change.

Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri has formally joined the minority bloc in the Philippine Senate, citing a double betrayal by four members of the majority who he says broke their word not once but twice.

In a news conference held in Malaybalay City, Bukidnon on Wednesday, May 27, Zubiri named Senators Ronald dela Rosa, Christopher Lawrence Go, Imee Marcos, and Robinhood Padilla as the colleagues who he claims promised to support his bid to retain the Senate presidency but then abandoned him. Zubiri described the experience as deeply painful, especially because Dela Rosa had been a close friend who even shed tears during the vote that removed Zubiri from the Senate presidency in May 2024.

According to Zubiri, the first betrayal occurred last year when he was ousted as Senate president and replaced by Senator Francis Escudero. At that time, the four senators allegedly voted against him despite earlier assurances of loyalty. The second betrayal came at the start of the 20th Congress, when the same group reportedly promised to help bring Zubiri back as Senate leader, only to withdraw their support days later.

Zubiri expressed his disillusionment, stating that while he can work with political opponents, he cannot tolerate traitors. He emphasized the importance of respect, cooperation, and delicadeza in politics, but drew a clear line between adversaries and those who break their word. Zubiri also recounted a specific incident that deepened his sense of betrayal.

During a public event in Bukidnon, Dela Rosa looked him in the eye and pledged his support, only for Zubiri to later learn that Dela Rosa had actually voted for Escudero. Recalling the moment, Zubiri said, 'I thought I've seen strange things in my political career, and this happens to be the strangest.

' He added that while he was initially heartbroken, he is now dumbfounded by the lack of loyalty from the so-called Mindanao bloc, which he had counted on for solidarity. The senator's move to the minority was underscored by a dramatic walkout on Tuesday, May 26, during deliberations on a proposed rule change that would have allowed remote participation and online voting for senators under justifiable reasons.

Zubiri, along with Senator JV Ejercito and other minority members, walked out of the session hall as a quorum-busting tactic to prevent the chamber from proceeding with the rule change. At one point, Zubiri signaled to his colleagues, saying, 'C'mon guys!

' before they exited the plenary, temporarily disrupting proceedings. Both Zubiri and Ejercito later said they intended to align themselves with the minority bloc, further solidifying their opposition to the leadership of Senate President Escudero. Zubiri's decision marks a significant shift in the Senate's political landscape, as he was once a key figure in the majority and a close ally of many current leaders.

His public airing of grievances highlights the deep divisions within the chamber and raises questions about the stability of the current administration's support. Zubiri, however, remains optimistic about working with senators from other parties, as long as they uphold respect and integrity. The walkout and his subsequent statements have drawn attention to the contentious issue of remote voting, which critics argue could undermine legislative transparency and accountability.

As the 20th Congress continues, Zubiri's role in the minority is expected to bring a new dynamic to Senate proceedings. His experience and past leadership may enable him to rally opposition against certain policies, particularly those related to legislative processes and internal governance. For now, Zubiri maintains that his focus remains on serving the Filipino people, but he will not forget the lessons learned from his former allies.

The political drama surrounding his betrayal and defection is likely to persist as the Senate navigates its legislative agenda





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