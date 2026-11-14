Zelenskyy Warns of Security Risks, Ukraine Hits Russian Oil

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy raises concerns over new security frameworks while military strikes target key Russian energy infrastructure.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has issued a stark warning regarding emerging discussions on a new European security framework, stating that Moscow may exploit these negotiations to undermine NATO and alter the continent's political boundaries. The President emphasized that such broader geopolitical debates could distract from the primary objective of ending Russia's war in Ukraine, which has now persisted for four and a half years.

Zelenskyy told reporters on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin's desire to redraw borders is a confirmed fact and likely part of a broader strategy to revise security guarantees across Europe. He argued that reopening these wide-ranging questions about continental security rather than focusing exclusively on the conflict in Ukraine is dangerous because it risks leading to further escalations or renewed wars.

Also read 10ID Commander Highlights Intelligence Collaboration in Davao Security Strategy

Security Framework Negotiations and NATO

The United States has raised the possibility of establishing a new security framework for Europe as part of its efforts to facilitate an end to the war, a move that Zelenskyy described as potentially hazardous. He cautioned that this topic should not become the main agenda of negotiations, asserting that decisions regarding the security of the continent must be made by European leaders themselves rather than being dictated by Russian demands.

During recent discussions, the American side asked Ukraine for the first time whether it would withdraw from parts of the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine that are currently not controlled by Russian forces if Kyiv were to be admitted into NATO. Zelenskyy firmly rejected any notion of surrendering Ukrainian territory, stating that Kyiv would never cede land to Moscow under any circumstances.

Advertisement

Ukraine is currently engaged in talks with its international partners regarding a comprehensive security package that would include specific guarantees from NATO and the European Union. This package is expected to feature a strong Ukrainian military, financial support for a defined period, and a detailed recovery plan, though Zelenskyy clarified that any such agreement would not involve recognizing occupied territories as Russian.

Ukraine Rejects Neutrality and Territorial Concessions

President Zelenskyy explicitly dismissed the possibility of Ukraine committing to neutrality, noting that such a stance would require a fundamental change to the country's constitution. He stated that if Vladimir Putin expects Ukraine to enshrine neutrality in law, that outcome will not happen, especially since Ukraine is not currently a member of NATO.

Zelenskyy emphasized that any arrangement confirming a security guarantee from the American side and other NATO partners would first need to be presented to Ukrainian society for approval. He stressed the importance of ensuring that the Ukrainian public understands and accepts the terms before any final commitments are made to international partners.

Military Strikes on Russian Energy Infrastructure

Separately, Ukrainian forces executed a significant military operation against Russian energy infrastructure, striking a major oil facility that supports Moscow's war effort. Ukraine's General Staff reported in a statement on Saturday that Ukrainian forces targeted the Samara oil pipeline station located near the village of Prosvet in the Samara region.

The strike set several oil storage tanks on fire at the facility, which the General Staff described as a key component of the network responsible for exporting Russian oil to global markets. Moscow has not yet issued any public comment regarding the attack or the extent of the damage caused to the storage infrastructure.

In addition to the assault on the oil station, the Ukrainian military confirmed that it also struck the Lipetsk-2 airfield in the Lipetsk region of Russia. These coordinated actions demonstrate Ukraine's continued capability to target critical logistical and energy nodes deep within Russian territory.

Advertisement

Abu Dhabi Negotiations and Prisoner Exchanges

Zelenskyy outlined Ukraine's priorities for the upcoming negotiations in Abu Dhabi, which include establishing an energy ceasefire, reopening the Black Sea, securing prisoner releases, and preparing for a meeting between leaders to formally end the war. He noted that the Russian delegation lacks the authority to decide on several key issues and appears unwilling to accept an energy ceasefire.

Discussions in Moscow with U.S. negotiators have resulted in an agreement on a prisoner exchange involving more than one thousand individuals on each side. Zelenskyy estimated the total number of prisoners to be exchanged at between one thousand two hundred and one thousand three hundred, noting that the exact final count was still being determined.

Future Security Guarantees and European Roles

The President warned that broader discussions about Europe's security could allow Putin to seek changes to NATO's military presence, including the potential withdrawal of American troops. He recalled that Putin had raised similar ideas with then-President Joe Biden in 2021, seeking a redistribution of power in Europe and the world.

Zelenskyy predicted that Putin would likely raise issues regarding Finland, Sweden, Hungary, and the presence of American troops in the Baltic countries during future security talks. He insisted that any changes to security arrangements must be decided by European NATO members only after the war concludes, following a ceasefire and an end to the conflict in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy firmly stated that there can be no security guarantees in Europe or for Europe without the active participation and approval of Ukraine. Washington has also expressed support for Ukraine's demand that European countries participate directly in future negotiations rather than remaining outside the main negotiating room, ensuring a more inclusive approach to determining the continent's security future.