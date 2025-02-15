Zelenskyy Seeks Security Guarantees Amid Trump's Ukraine Peace Push

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy met with US Vice President JD Vance at the Munich Security Conference to discuss security guarantees and the Trump administration's efforts to broker a truce with Russia. Zelenskyy emphasized the need for continued dialogue with the White House and expressed concerns about Ukraine's future without strong US support.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of securing guarantees for Ukraine 's safety during a meeting with US Vice President JD Vance at the Munich Security Conference . Zelenskyy 's meeting comes as Kyiv seeks to ensure it remains a central player in Washington's efforts to end the three-year war. President Donald Trump 's recent announcement of plans to meet with Russia n leader Vladimir Putin to initiate truce talks has raised concerns in Kyiv and among US allies.

Speaking to reporters in Munich, Zelenskyy stressed the need for continued dialogue with the White House before any final peace agreement is reached. He stated, 'We want peace very much but we need real security guarantees.' Zelenskyy's anxiety regarding Ukraine's future was further evident in a preview of his interview with NBC, where he stated, 'Ukraine will have a low, low chance to survive without the support of the United States.' Vance described the discussions with Zelenskyy as 'good' and acknowledged the administration's goal of achieving a 'durable, lasting peace.' He added, 'We want to achieve a durable, lasting peace, not the kind of peace that's going to have Eastern Europe in conflict just a couple years down the road.' Zelenskyy later took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce that a Washington envoy would visit Kyiv soon. He wrote, 'We are ready to move as quickly as possible towards a real and guaranteed peace.' Zelenskyy acknowledged that it was 'not very pleasant' that his phone call with Trump followed Putin's 90-minute conversation with the US president. Despite this, US officials insist that Ukraine will not be sidelined in the negotiations. Vance stated before the Munich meeting that the United States was prepared to exert pressure on Russia, emphasizing that Europe should be at the table. However, he also urged Europe to 'step up' in bolstering its own defense capabilities to allow Washington to focus on other global threats. US officials have presented mixed messages regarding Washington's strategy on Ukraine, particularly after Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth appeared to rule out Ukraine joining NATO or reclaiming all of its territory. This has fueled concerns in Kyiv and Europe that Ukraine might be coerced into a detrimental agreement that could embolden Putin. Vance, in an interview with the Wall Street Journal, stated that Trump would be 'willing to put everything on the table' in potential talks with Putin, including the possibility of using 'military leverage' against Russia to secure a deal. Despite providing little further detail in a highly anticipated keynote speech, Vance primarily focused on criticizing Europe regarding immigration and free speech. Saudi Arabia, a nation suggested by Trump as a potential venue for a meeting between Putin and Trump, has expressed willingness to host any talks between the two leaders. Zelenskyy attempted to address fears that Trump was excluding Kyiv by stating that the US president had provided him with his personal phone number during their conversation. European allies, who, alongside Washington, are Ukraine's staunchest supporters, have demanded inclusion in negotiations that will significantly impact the continent's security. French President Emmanuel Macron assured Zelenskyy that 'Ukrainians alone can drive the discussions for a solid and lasting peace' with Russia. Zelenskyy stated that he had discussed 'many important issues' with Macron, including security guarantees and specific proposals from France. In an effort to maintain close ties with Washington, Kyiv has engaged in talks regarding granting access to its rare mineral deposits in exchange for future US security support. EU chief Ursula von der Leyen cautioned that forcing Ukraine into an unfavorable agreement would ultimately harm US interests. She affirmed her belief that 'by working together, we can deliver that just and lasting peace.' While Europe closely observes the US stance on Ukraine, Trump's determination to increase Europe's defense spending is evident. Although fears of Vance announcing a significant US troop reduction in Europe did not materialize, he reiterated the need for Washington to prioritize other regions around the globe. During the conference, Vance also met with Alice Weidel, the leader of Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, according to German press reports. This meeting occurred amidst Vance's criticism of Germany for obstructing the far-right from potentially sharing power in upcoming elections. Conservative candidate and poll favorite Friedrich Merz has stated that he would not govern with the AfD or actively seek its support. Amidst the diplomatic activities in Munich, Zelenskyy reported that a Russian drone had struck a radiation containment structure at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. However, he assured that radiation levels remained normal. The Ukrainian air force reported that Russia launched 133 drones across the country overnight, including attack drones targeting northern regions, where the Chernobyl plant is located





