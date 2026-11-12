Zelenskyy and Kushner Confirm European Participation in Future Ukraine Peace Talks

President Zelenskyy and envoy Kushner confirm European negotiators will join next Ukraine-Russia peace talks in Dublin, despite hardline Russian demands.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US envoy Jared Kushner announced Thursday that European negotiators will officially join the next round of peace discussions with Russia. This development follows intense shuttle diplomacy in Dublin, Ireland, and comes after US President Donald Trump's representatives held lengthy negotiations with Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin. The inclusion of European voices marks a significant shift from previous talks held in Abu Dhabi, where European leaders remained on the sidelines.

The agreement to expand the negotiating table was confirmed as Kushner and fellow US envoy Steve Witkoff debriefed with President Zelenskyy. They reported that President Putin expressed willingness to include European counterparts in future sessions. President Zelenskyy emphasized that concluding any lasting deal requires European participation rather than separate, isolated negotiations. He stated clearly that Europe must have a voice in the process to ensure the security architecture of the continent is properly addressed.

Also read Zelenskyy hails shift in US approach as talks resume

European Envoys Join Multilateral Framework

US officials confirmed that representatives from five European capitals, along with the European Commission, met with the American envoys during the Dublin summit. An EU official indicated that a new multilateral meeting will be scheduled soon to formalize this expanded participation. While President Putin did not explicitly confirm agreement to include Europe in his televised remarks, he indicated a willingness to "give it a try." This move addresses a long-standing grievance from Kyiv and its allies, who have repeatedly argued that any settlement affecting European security must include direct European input.

Putin Rejects Territorial Compromises and Grey Zones

Despite the progress on diplomatic structure, President Putin maintained hardline positions regarding territorial integrity and security arrangements. He explicitly rejected the concept of "gray" or demilitarized zones between Ukrainian and Russian positions, stating that the only acceptable demarcation is the recognized state border. President Putin insisted this approach ensures clarity, asserting that the line must be clear and obvious for both parties. He also ruled out the deployment of foreign peacekeeping troops, labeling such a move a "continuation of war" and a legitimate target for Russian forces.

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Impact on Starshield and Humanitarian Operations

Amidst diplomatic efforts, President Zelenskyy highlighted ongoing military challenges affecting Ukrainian defenses. He reported that fresh restrictions on the Starshield satellite internet service are hindering Ukraine's ability to intercept Russian jet-drones. This technical limitation has resulted in increased casualties among Ukrainian civilians and military personnel. Additionally, President Putin proposed a humanitarian mission to Kostyantynivka, a city where he claimed 400 to 500 civilians remain. Ukraine insists fighting in the area is ongoing, and officials warn that Moscow may use such operations to rotate new troops under the guise of humanitarian aid.

European Security Architecture Remains Divisive

European leaders gathered in Dublin expressed unity against Russian attempts to rewrite post-war security frameworks. EU chief Antonio Costa stated there is no need to "reinvent the wheel," accusing Russia of wrecking the existing security order through its aggression. A French-backed declaration signed by 39 countries insisted that any matter affecting European security must be decided by Europeans. President Emmanuel Macron urged the continent to rally behind a "clear and united vision," as Moscow and Washington push for a single European representative to streamline negotiations.