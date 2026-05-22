Zamcelco Suspends Disconnection Activities Amid Fuel Crisis

Zamcelco, a member-owned electric cooperative in Zamboanga City, has suspended its disconnection activities to help alleviate the plight of its thousands of member-consumers amidst the fuel crisis. The suspension is in line with the nationwide order of the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) suspending power disconnection operations.

THE Zamboanga City Electric Cooperative ( Zamcelco ) has suspended its disconnection activities to help alleviate the plight of its thousands of member-consumers amidst the fuel crisis .

Lawyer Liezel Lacastesantos, head of Zamcelco’s Institutional Services Department, said Friday, May 22, 2026, the suspension of disconnection activities is in line with the nationwide order of the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) suspending power disconnection operations. Covered by the ERC order is the electric bills for the months of May to July 2026 for residential and non-residential consumers.

The suspension is to help the consumers at the time of continuous increase in prices of petroleum products brought about by the Middle East crisis. Zamcelco disconnects the power lines of member-consumers who failed to pay their electric bill two days after the due date. Lacastesantos advised the member-consumers to pay their electric bill on time despite the suspension of disconnection activities.

Meanwhile, 30 new linemen of Zamcelco are undergoing a 42-day Electric Power Distribution Line Construction Training aimed at strengthening their technical competencies and safety practices in line construction and maintenance operations. The training, which started Monday, May 18, seeks to enhance the participants’ knowledge and practical skills in proper line construction procedures, equipment handling, troubleshooting, and adherence to industry safety standards to ensure reliable and efficient electric service delivery.

The training also includes hands-on activities designed to improve the readiness and capability of the linemen in responding to field operational challenges





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Zamcelco Electric Cooperative Disconnection Activities Fuel Crisis Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) Power Disconnection Operations Member-Consumers Electric Bills Middle East Crisis Electric Power Distribution Line Construction Line Construction And Maintenance Operations Technical Competencies Safety Practices Line Construction Procedures Equipment Handling Troubleshooting Industry Safety Standards Reliable And Efficient Electric Service Delive Hands-On Activities Field Operational Challenges

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