Zamcelco Successfully Installs 1,212 New Electrical Connections in Indigent Household Families

Zamcelco, a Zamboanga City-based electric cooperative, has successfully installed 1,212 new electrical connections for indigent household families. This initiative aims to expand access to electricity and provide essential power services to underserved communities.

THE Zamboanga City Electric Cooperative Incorporated. ( Zamcelco ) has successfully installed 1,212 new electrical connections for indigent household families as part of its continuing initiative to expand access to electricity and bring essential power services closer to underserved communities.

The new connections were installed from the last quarter of 2025 until the first quarter of 2026 through the ZAMCELConnect One-Stop-Shop program. The program was launched in the last quarter of 2025, where Zamcelco offered free application services to all qualified indigent families. The initiative also reflects the continued support and efforts of the National Electrification Administration (NEA) Administrator Antonio Mariano Almeda in advancing programs that strengthen and improve the accessibility of electricity and cooperative services through Zamcelco.

Lawyer Rommel Agan, Zamcelco chief management officer, said that the team continues to work on identifying additional indigent household beneficiaries for the next One Stop Shop program rollout. Engineer Floyd Eric Bautista, Zamcelco acting general manager, is optimistic that with the continuing initiative, fewer residents will resort to illegal connections, as more families will now have the opportunity to apply for legal electricity services with waived application fees. Bautista reminded the public that electricity pilferage is a crime.

He encouraged those who are still illegally connected to take advantage of the ZAMCELConnect program and apply for a legal electricity connection





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Energy Neighborhood Local Collier Zamcelco Indigent Household Families Electrical Connections One-Stop-Shop Program Free Application Services Contactless National Electrification Administration (NEA) Antonio Mariano Almeda Additional Indigent Household Beneficiaries Illegal Connections Waived Application Fees Electricity Pilferage Zamcelconnect Program

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