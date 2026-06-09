ZAMCELCO Sends Team to Aid Power Restoration After Magnitude 7.8 Earthquake

A twelve-man team from Zamboanga Electric Cooperative departed for General Santos City to assist in power restoration following a devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake.

A twelve-man team of engineers and linemen from the Zamboanga Electric Cooperative (ZAMCELCO) departed for General Santos City on Tuesday to assist in clearing and restoring power after a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Mindanao on Monday.

The earthquake caused widespread damage and power outages across several provinces, leaving over 330,000 consumers without electricity. The ZAMCELCO contingent, equipped with a boom truck and other essential equipment, is part of a larger effort under the Task Force Kapatid program, which coordinates assistance among electric cooperatives in the region. Lawyer Rommel Agan, Chief Management Officer of ZAMCELCO, addressed the team during a brief send-off ceremony, emphasizing the importance of their mission and ensuring their safe return.

The team will join forces with a contingent from Pagadian City before convoying to General Santos City to support the Southern Cotabato Electric Cooperative II (SOCOTECO II) in restoring power to affected areas in General Santos City and Sarangani Province. The deployment is part of a coordinated response involving 33 electric cooperatives across Mindanao, deploying a total of 185 personnel and 39 support vehicles to supplement ongoing restoration efforts.

According to the National Electrification Administration (NEA), out of the 338,476 consumers who lost power on Monday, at least 201,654 (60%) are expected to be re-energized within the day. These consumers come from six of the ten most affected municipalities. The Task Force Kapatid program, a mutual assistance initiative among electric cooperatives, aims to expedite recovery by pooling resources and expertise.

Agan noted that the ZAMCELCO team is well-prepared to handle the challenges ahead, drawing on their experience in similar disaster response operations. The earthquake, which struck at a shallow depth, caused landslides and structural damage, complicating restoration work. Crews must first clear debris and assess damage to power lines and substations before proceeding with repairs.

Before their departure, Agan reminded the team, 'There will be twelve of you who are leaving today, and there will be twelve of you coming back after your work is done,' underscoring the cooperative's commitment to both the mission and the safety of its personnel. The ZAMCELCO team joins a growing number of responders from across Mindanao, reflecting a spirit of solidarity in the face of disaster.

The restoration process is expected to take several days, with priority given to critical facilities such as hospitals, water treatment plants, and evacuation centers. As the affected communities begin to recover, the combined efforts of electric cooperatives, government agencies, and local volunteers are crucial in restoring normalcy. The earthquake, one of the strongest to hit the region in recent years, serves as a reminder of the importance of preparedness and mutual aid in disaster-prone areas





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Earthquake Power Restoration Zamboanga General Santos Electric Cooperative

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