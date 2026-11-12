Basilan RTC Judge Joseph Wee Sit Killed in Zamboanga City Ambush

Judge Joseph Wee Sit of Isabela City RTC Branch 2 was shot dead by motorcycle-riding gunmen in Zamboanga City on Nov. 12, 2026. Police formed a Special Investigation Task Group and are pursuing the killers.

ZAMBOANGA CITY - A Regional Trial Court (RTC) judge was assassinated by motorcycle-riding gunmen in a brazen drive-by ambush along Tumaga-Putik Road in Barangay Tumaga in this city early Thursday morning, Nov. 12, 2026.

The Zamboanga City Police Office (ZCPO) identified the victim as Judge Joseph Wee Sit, Presiding Judge of Isabela City RTC Branch 2 and a resident of Justina Subdivision in Barangay Tumaga in this city. He was the presiding judge over the high-profile murder case involving Hadji Muhtamad Mayor Arsina Kahing-Nanoh and her co-accused.

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Judge Assassinated During Morning Commute

Initial police reports said the attack took place at approximately 5:25 a.m. while Wee Sit was driving alone in his vehicle along Tumaga-Putik Road coming from his home heading toward the Zamboanga City port to catch the first morning passenger ferry trip to Isabela City, Basilan, where he holds court. The police said two unidentified gunmen riding a motorcycle fired multiple shots at Wee Sit's vehicle before speeding away from the scene.

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Following a report from a concerned citizen, personnel from Zamboanga City Police Station 7 immediately responded to the area and found Wee Sit bathing in his own blood inside his vehicle. A responding ambulance promptly transported the wounded judge to a nearby hospital where the attending physician declared him dead at around 6:30 a.m. due to multiple gunshot wounds.

In a press conference, Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesperson Brigadier General Allen Rae Co said the victim sustained six gunshot wounds, resulting in his instantaneous death. Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) documented five bullet holes on the driver's side of the judge's vehicle and recovered eight empty cartridge cases from a .45-caliber pistol at the ambush site.

Wee Sit Handled High-Profile Murder Case

In his capacity as presiding judge of RTC Branch 2 in Isabela City, Wee Sit handled sensitive criminal proceedings in Basilan, most notably the non-bailable multiple murder, frustrated murder, and attempted murder charges against the Hadji Muhtamad mayor and 13 co-accused. The co-accused were identified in court records as her husband Nadz Nanoh, Walihul Allama, Hadji Rahim Kahim, Lucman Kaling, Tudy Bayro, Sing Hassan, and seven John Does.

The charges stem from a predawn maritime ambush on May 12, 2025, off Barangay Sangbay Big in Hadji Muhtamad, where armed men aboard two speedboats opened fire on a pump boat carrying supporters and poll watchers of rival mayoral candidate Hadji Jamar Abdullah Mansul, leaving three people dead and two others wounded. In September 2026, Wee Sit issued a key court ruling denying defense motions to recall the warrants and reinforcing the active enforcement of arrest orders against Kahing-Nanoh and her co-accused.

Basilan Gov. Mujiv Hataman and the provincial government condemned the killing, describing Wee Sit's death as a major loss to the judiciary, the community, and the rule of law. In a statement, the Basilan Provincial Government said it expresses profound sadness and strongly condemns the heinous shooting and killing of Hon. Joseph Wee Sit.

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Leaders Condemn Killing and Demand Justice

Hataman also said that the provincial leadership stands firmly with the judicial sector and the victim's bereaved family. He called on law enforcement agencies in Zamboanga City and the region to pursue a swift and thorough investigation to unmask both the gunmen and the masterminds behind the attack. He said that acts of violence targeting members of the bench represent a direct assault on democratic institutions and the administration of justice in Basilan.

The provincial government is ready to extend full support to authorities to ensure the perpetrators are swiftly brought to justice. Meanwhile, the ZCPO strongly condemned the fatal shooting of the judicial official and announced that all ZCPO units have been mobilized to conduct intensive hot-pursuit operations to locate and apprehend the perpetrators.

Authorities Form Special Task Group for Probe

The ZCPO also confirmed the creation of a Special Investigation Task Group (SITG) to oversee and coordinate the probe, consolidate all available leads, and ensure the prompt resolution of the case. The PNP spokesperson also said a Special Investigation Task Force had been formed to investigate the killing. In a statement, the ZCPO assured the public that this incident is being treated with utmost urgency and that all necessary lawful measures will be undertaken to bring those responsible to justice.

It encouraged the public to provide any helpful information through the nearest police station. Authorities are currently reviewing footage from closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed along Tumaga-Putik Road and nearby routes to identify the suspects and trace their escape.