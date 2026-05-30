Zamboanga City Launches Fleet Card System for Cashless Fuel Transactions

The City Government of Zamboanga has partnered with Petron to implement a fleet card system, transitioning its motor vehicles and equipment to digital and cashless fuel transactions, enhancing accountability and reducing fraud.

The City Government of Zamboanga has taken a significant step towards modernization by implementing a fleet card system in partnership with Petron, a leading fuel provider.

This initiative aims to transition the city's fleet of motor vehicles and equipment to cashless and digital fuel transactions, replacing the traditional paper-based trip tickets with a secure and accountable method. Chief of Staff and Secretary to the Mayor Celso Lobregat announced the implementation on Saturday, May 30, 2026, highlighting that the system streamlines fuel consumption monitoring and reduces the risk of fraud. Mayor Khymer Olaso championed this project to enhance transparency and efficiency in government operations.

The fleet card system includes two types of cards: a red vehicle card for official vehicles, which contains the plate number and the assigned office, and a blue administrative card for generator sets, pump boats, and other equipment. These cards can be used across 13 Petron service stations in Zamboanga City and other areas nationwide, allowing real-time transaction tracking.

This digital approach not only simplifies the refueling process but also ensures that every liter of fuel is accounted for, minimizing wastage and unauthorized use. The system is designed to provide the city government with detailed reports on fuel consumption patterns, enabling better budget planning and resource allocation. On Friday, May 29, Lobregat formally turned over the fleet cards to Architect Rizamay Basing, Assistant Head of the General Services Office, which oversees the city's fleet.

The turnover ceremony marked the official start of the system's operation. City officials expressed confidence that this initiative will set a precedent for other local government units seeking to modernize their administrative processes. The partnership with Petron underscores the city's commitment to leveraging technology for good governance. With the fleet card system, Zamboanga City is poised to achieve greater operational efficiency and accountability in managing its public assets.

This move aligns with broader national efforts to digitize government services and promote sustainable practices. The shift to digital transactions also reduces the environmental impact by cutting down on paper use and optimizing fuel consumption.

Moreover, the system provides a layer of security as each transaction is recorded and can be audited in real time, deterring fraudulent activities such as unauthorized refueling or fuel siphoning. Employees are required to present the card at the pump, and the station transmits the data instantly to the city's monitoring system. This ensures that only authorized vehicles and equipment receive fuel, and any anomalies are flagged immediately.

The city government plans to expand the system to include maintenance tracking and GPS integration in the future, further enhancing fleet management. Residents of Zamboanga can expect more efficient public services as the city's vehicles, from garbage trucks to ambulances, operate with fewer interruptions and lower operational costs. The initiative has been praised by local business groups and civil society organizations as a model for good governance.

As Zamboanga City continues to embrace digital transformation, the fleet card system stands as a testament to its forward-thinking leadership and dedication to public service excellence





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Fleet Card System Cashless Fuel Transaction Zamboanga City Petron Partnership Digital Modernization

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