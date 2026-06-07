Zamboanga City Automates Senior Citizen Aid Distribution via Land Bank Partnership

Zamboanga City has partnered with Land Bank of the Philippines to automate the release of quarterly financial assistance for senior citizens through the bank's Pera Inimpok Savings Option account. The agreement, signed by Mayor Khymer Olaso and LBP-Zamboanga Branch Head Ruby Rose Estipona, aims to make the distribution faster, more secure, and less susceptible to politicization. With an estimated 80,000 seniors in the city, the system will provide direct access to the P1,000 aid under the Largo Vida program after a validation process. The Piso account requires only a one-peso deposit and has no maintaining balance, ensuring inclusivity.

The City Government of Zamboanga and the Land Bank of the Philippines (LBP) have entered into a memorandum of agreement to automate the distribution of financial assistance to senior citizens using LBP's Pera Inimpok Savings Option (Piso) account.

The signing ceremony took place on Friday, June 5, 2026, at the City Hall media room, led by Mayor Khymer Olaso and LBP-Zamboanga Branch Head Ruby Rose Estipona. This partnership aims to streamline the delivery of the city's Largo Vida (Long Life) program, which provides quarterly aid of P1,000 to eligible seniors. Mayor Olaso emphasized that the automated system, which will utilize ATMs, will enhance security, speed up disbursement, and reduce the risk of political interference in the aid distribution.

He noted that the system will ensure the assistance reaches the intended beneficiaries directly and without delay. Branch Head Estipona explained that the Piso account is specifically designed for inclusivity, allowing seniors to open an account with a minimal initial deposit of just one peso and no maintaining balance requirement. She highlighted the benefits of safer, easier, and more convenient access to funds, stating that the account ensures direct receipt of financial assistance.

To support enrollment, LBP will conduct orientations in coordination with the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO). According to CSWDO records, Zamboanga City has an estimated 80,000 senior citizens.

However, the city government will undertake a validation process to confirm that all registrants are genuine residents and qualify for the aid. The MOA signing was witnessed by CSWDO Head Socorro Rojas, Chief of Staff and Secretary to the Mayor Celso Lobregat, Office of Senior Citizens Affairs (OSCA) head Roberto Arseña, and LBP Acting Branch Operations Officer Vicente Obonga.

This initiative represents a significant step toward modernizing social welfare delivery and promoting financial inclusion among the elderly population in the city





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Zamboanga City Senior Citizens Land Bank Of The Philippines Pera Inimpok Savings Option Piso Account Financial Assistance Largo Vida Program Automated System ATM Social Welfare Financial Inclusion Memorandum Of Agreement Mayor Khymer Olaso Ruby Rose Estipona

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