CIDG issues subpoenas to ZamBaSulTa politicians investigating the murder of Basilan Judge Joseph Wee Sit on November 12. Motive linked to court cases involving a Basilan vice mayor and other prominent figures.

The Philippine National Police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group ( CIDG) has escalated its investigation into the assassination of Basilan Regional Trial Court Judge Joseph Wee Sit by issuing subpoenas to several politicians from the Zamboanga, Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi region. CIDG Director Major General Robert Alexander Morico II confirmed that these legal notices were served as part of the final phase of the probe before formal criminal charges are filed against the identified suspects.

Subpoenas Serve ZamBaSulTa Politicians in Probe

Major General Morico stated that the issuance of subpoenas to political figures from the ZamBaSulTa area marks a critical development in the ongoing inquiry. The CIDG, working in tandem with the PNP Intelligence Group and intelligence personnel from Police Regional Office 9 (PRO-9), is actively pursuing all identified suspects connected to the killing. This coordinated effort aims to secure the necessary evidence and testimonies required to close the case and bring the perpetrators to justice.

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Vehicle Financier Identified as Key Figure

Intensive backtracking operations conducted by investigators have successfully pinpointed two suspected gunmen and the driver of the pickup truck utilized in the November 12 attack. Authorities have also traced the motor vehicle involved in the ambush, establishing the identity of its registered owner. Furthermore, they have identified the specific politician who financed the acquisition of this vehicle, whom Morico described as a prominent political figure in the southern Philippines.

Motive Tied to Basilan Vice Mayor Cases

Investigators are currently focusing on the cases handled by Judge Joseph Wee Sit at Regional Trial Court Branch 2 in Isabela City, Basilan, as the primary motive behind the killing. Morico revealed that these legal matters involve several prominent personalities, including a sitting vice mayor from Basilan province and other individuals who already have outstanding warrants of arrest. The police are working to establish the direct link between these pending court cases and the plot to eliminate the magistrate.

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November Ambush and Heightened Security Alerts

Judge Wee Sit, the presiding judge of RTC Branch 2 in Isabela City, was ambushed by motorcycle-riding assailants at approximately 5:25 a.m. on November 12 along Tumaga-Putik Road in Barangay Tumaga, Zamboanga City. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to multiple gunshot wounds. In response to the high-profile nature of the crime, the Supreme Court and the Integrated Bar of the Philippines have condemned the act, prompting calls for swift justice and heightened security for judicial members.

Next Steps in Judicial Assassination Investigation

Security forces across the Zamboanga Peninsula and neighboring island provinces have been placed on heightened alert to prevent suspects from fleeing by sea. Morico expressed confidence that the combined efforts of the CIDG, the Intelligence Group, and PRO-9 will enable authorities to conclude the investigation as soon as possible. Police are urging anyone with additional information regarding the whereabouts of the suspects to coordinate immediately with CIDG and PRO-9 authorities to assist in the final stages of this complex case.