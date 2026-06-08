Zaldy Co and 18 alleged former bodyguards recant allegation against Senator Loren Legarda

Zaldy Co and 18 alleged former bodyguards of Co have recanted their allegation that Senator Loren Legarda received kickbacks in connection to the flood control scam.

Zaldy Co and 18 alleged former bodyguards of Co have recanted their allegation that Senator Loren Legarda received kickbacks in connection to the flood control scam .

Their lawyer, Levi Baligod, said on Monday, June 8, that his clients clarified they did not actually see suitcases filled with cash being delivered to Legarda. They also did not personally see the senator. The initial claim was brought up in relation to Senator Erwin Tulfo's questions about the testimony of the 18 individuals at the Cayetano bloc-led flood control probe on June 4.

At the time, the group did not mention Legarda and Mark Villar as allegedly linked to flood control corruption, though both were named in their joint affidavit that was earlier submitted to the Office of the Ombudsman. The 18 individuals, however, maintained their claim that they delivered seven suitcases supposedly containing cash to Mark Villar in 2022, at a residence in Daang Hari, Portofino South, Las Piñas City. They admitted, however, that they did not personally see Villar.

Baligod also said his clients would attend the blue ribbon committee hearing only if Erwin Tulfo would inhibit himself from participating in the proceedings. The men had accused Erwin Tulfo and other members of the new Senate majority of receiving kickbacks, which the senators categorically denied. During the panel hearing, Senator Raffy Tulfo fact-checked the allegations of the 18 former bodyguards through a video presentation.

The joint affidavit submitted by the 18 individuals to the Office of the Ombudsman has yet to reflect the correction about Legarda. When asked why the correction was only made public now, Baligod said they only found out about it in March 2026, following a media interview. Baligod said that he just asked the two alleged former security aides to write and sign their testimony stating the correction.

He also urged Legarda to file a complaint against the two individuals if she deemed it appropriate. The correction and the new details in relation to Legarda, however, was not made public immediately after Baligod's discovery - not even when he and his clients appeared at the flood control probe. The aide only saw Co entering Legarda's residence. Two suitcases were initially prepared but were not delivered to Legarda.

The 18 men and their lawyer held a press conference at Senator Robin Padilla's office instead of facing the Senate blue ribbon panel led by Senator Erwin Tulfo. The correction has been made public now, and it is unclear why it was not made public earlier. The two individuals who initially made the claim have recanted their statement, and it is unclear what their motivations were for making the claim in the first place.

The Office of the Ombudsman has yet to reflect the correction in the joint affidavit submitted by the 18 individuals. The matter is ongoing, and it is unclear what will happen next. The senators who were accused of receiving kickbacks have categorically denied the allegations, and it is unclear what evidence the 18 former bodyguards have to support their claims. The hearing is ongoing, and it is unclear what will happen next





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Senator Loren Legarda Flood Control Scam Zaldy Co 18 Alleged Former Bodyguards Recantation

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