Zack Tabudlo Defends OPM Unity After Criticism Over Gehlee Dangca Collab

Zack Tabudlo addresses claims of leveraging Gehlee Dangca and Jeo Ong's fame, urging Filipino music fans to stop pitting OPM artists against each other and instead support the local industry in 2027.

OPM singer Zack Tabudlo issued a direct response to online critics who accused him of exploiting the rising fame of Gehlee Dangca and Jeo Ong from Pinoy Big Brother Collab 3.0. A netizen on X claimed Tabudlo was attempting to maintain relevance after being overshadowed by other artists, suggesting his recent actions were driven by a need for attention rather than artistic integrity.

TABUDLO CLARIFIES CREATIVE INTENT

OPM ARTISTS UNITED FOR LOCAL MUSIC

Zack Tabudlo explained that his decision to create the song Isang Tulad Mo was motivated by genuine admiration for the Ongeezy couple. He stated that he wrote the track because their chemistry is heartwarming and their relationship evokes positive feelings. The Binibini hitmaker emphasized that his inspiration came from observing their authentic connection rather than any strategic calculation to boost his own visibility. He highlighted that the song serves as a tribute to the couple's relationship, which many fans find endearing. By focusing on the positive emotional impact of their union, Tabudlo aimed to celebrate their happiness. This approach stands in contrast to the negative interpretations suggested by some online commentators who viewed the collaboration as a opportunistic move.

Zack Tabudlo stressed that all Filipino musicians share a common goal of championing OPM and promoting the Philippines. He argued that the music industry is not a zero-sum game where artists must compete destructively for limited attention. Instead, he encouraged the community to view local talent as a collective force that strengthens the national cultural identity.

The singer pointed out that the idea of pitting Filipino artists against each other is counterproductive to the growth of the local music scene. He noted that the audience has the power to support multiple artists simultaneously without diminishing the success of any individual. This perspective aligns with the broader movement within the OPM community to foster collaboration and mutual respect among performers.

Tabudlo questioned the negativity of those who insist on comparing artists' popularity levels. He suggested that the focus should shift from rivalry to the shared achievement of bringing Filipino music to a wider audience. By rejecting the narrative of competition, he hopes to inspire fans to appreciate the diversity and quality of local talent across different genres and platforms.

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CALL TO END ONLINE NEGATIVITY IN 2027

Zack Tabudlo challenged his critics to reflect on their own contributions to the arts and culture sector. He pointed out that it is almost 2027 and urged fans to cut the negativity that often plagues social media discourse. His message was a direct appeal for a more supportive and constructive online environment where artists can thrive without constant scrutiny.

He emphasized that the year 2027 should mark a turning point in how audiences engage with Filipino content creators. Rather than tearing down artists for perceived self-promotion, he called for a collective effort to uplift the industry. This sentiment reflects a growing desire among industry insiders for fans to adopt a more mature and appreciative stance toward local entertainment.

The response from Zack Tabudlo serves as a reminder of the power of positive reinforcement in the digital age. By addressing the controversy head-on and highlighting the shared values of the OPM community, he reinforced the idea that unity is essential for the continued success of Filipino artists. His stance encourages a shift from divisive comparisons to a celebration of collective artistic achievement.