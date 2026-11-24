PBB star Yza Anglimo, a 2024 UST magna cum laude graduate, wins Miss Chinatown Philippines 2025, representing the first district of Quezon City with her academic and pageant achievements.

Yza Anglimo, a 23-year-old personality known for her role on the Philippine television network Sparkle, has been crowned Miss Chinatown Philippines for the year 2025. The titleholder represents the first district of Quezon City, bringing with her a distinguished academic record from the University of Santo Tomas and extensive experience in both hosting and pageantry.

Academic Excellence and Student Leadership

Yza graduated magna cum laude from the University of Santo Tomas in 2024 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, specializing in Marketing Management. Her academic standing was marked by consistent excellence, as she served as a Dean's Lister throughout her first to fourth years of college. This scholarly achievement underscores her dedication to education alongside her growing career in entertainment.

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Beyond the classroom, Yza held several significant leadership positions within her university organizations. She served as the Executive Assistant for Sponsorships for the UST Junior Marketing Association during the 2023-2024 academic year. Additionally, she was the Director for Professional Development for UST Scarlet Commerce from 2022 to 2023. Her commitment to student governance was further demonstrated by her role as Class President for her 3M5 class during the 2022-2023 period.

Pageant Triumph and Community Representation

In 2025, Yza represented the first district of Quezon City in the Miss Chinatown Philippines competition, emerging as the winner. Her profile with Sparkle describes her as the 'Ang Determined Chinitachiever ng Quezon City,' highlighting her drive and heritage. The network states that she is inspired by her roots and aims to represent the modern Filipina through confidence, empowerment, and purpose. Her journey is fueled by a belief that dreams can be realized through hard work and courage.

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Yza also served as a Creatives Associate for UST CBASC from 2020 to 2021. During her time at the university, she completed the first batch of the CCBA Masterclass, further equipping herself with professional skills. These experiences have shaped her into a multifaceted individual who combines academic rigor with creative and leadership capabilities. Her pageant victory is seen as a testament to her ability to balance multiple demanding responsibilities.

Entertainment Career and Public Reaction

While making waves in pageantry, Yza has also established herself in the entertainment industry. She previously portrayed Faith Villacorta, the Queen of Camarines Norte, in a notable production. On Instagram, Yza expressed her excitement over her recent milestone, sharing that the experience felt like a dream come true. Her presence on Sparkle has been marked by her hosting skills and engaging personality, which have resonated with audiences.

The news of her pageant win has coincided with family moments, including her mother Mikee Cojuangco's visit to the PBB studio to reunite with her son Robbie Jaworski. While these events highlight different aspects of their public lives, Yza's achievement stands as a significant personal and professional milestone. Her success in 2025 adds another layer to her growing portfolio of accomplishments.

Future Outlook and Industry Impact

Yza's win as Miss Chinatown Philippines 2025 positions her as a prominent figure for young Filipinos in the business and entertainment sectors. Her combination of a business degree and pageant title offers a unique platform for advocacy and inspiration. She aims to inspire others to pursue their goals with determination and integrity. Her story serves as a model for balancing education with extracurricular excellence.

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As she transitions into her new role as titleholder, Yza is expected to engage in various community and promotional activities. Her background in marketing and sponsorship will likely be instrumental in these efforts. The public and industry watchers are keen to see how she leverages her new title to create meaningful impact. Her journey from a Dean's Lister to a national titleholder illustrates the power of perseverance and strategic planning.