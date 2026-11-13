Yvette Co Revives Ginhawa Craft Studio In Los Baños After Commercial Lease Loss

Yvette Co continues teaching art and sculpting from her Los Baños home after Ginhawa Craft Studio lost its commercial lease. The studio maintains year-round classes despite closing its public café space.

Yvette Beatrice Co, founder of Ginhawa Craft Studio, has transitioned her artistic operations from a commercial venue to her private residence in Los Baños, Laguna, while maintaining a continuous schedule of art instruction and creative production.

Co established the studio initially as Ginhawa Farm Arts and Crafts around 2011, formalizing its structure and launching its commercial space in 2012 with a focus on paintings and woodwork. The business registered with the Department of Trade and Industry in 2015 after years of exhibiting her work in Manila group shows following her graduation from the University of the Philippines Diliman.

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Resourceful Woodwork From Fallen Trees

The studio pioneered wood carving workshops at the University of Los Baños by sourcing materials from typhoon-damaged narra trees in the forestry area, a practice inspired by a foreign suggestion to trade art for free timber when Paete banned tree cutting.

This approach to utilizing available resources defined early projects, including an on-site carving of a fallen narra that served as a student exhibit before its eagle sculpture moved to the university administration. Co's mixed media pieces now incorporate unconventional materials like leftover glue gun plastic, extending her resourceful methodology beyond traditional sculpture.

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Commercial Lease Loss Shuts Down Café

Ginhawa Craft Studio operated a popular art café and exhibition space at the UPLB Alumni Plaza for several years, allowing local artists to hold monthly shows while offering a venue for Co's own creative endeavors.

The commercial space faced significant operational hurdles, including high overhead costs and inconsistent staffing levels that required hiring more employees on busy days while maintaining excess staff during slower periods. When the two-year lease term concluded, the venue went up for public bidding, and Ginhawa failed to secure the contract, resulting in the permanent closure of the café.

Household Studio Sustains Education Programs

Co now conducts her artistic work from her home, with sculptures and ongoing projects located upstairs, while a friend suggested converting the space into a display area for future exhibitions once renovations are complete.

The educational component of the studio remained unaffected by the move, as Ginhawa has never experienced a lack of enrollees and continues to run classes all year round despite the reduced footprint. Students range from four-year-olds to seniors, with the current cohort consisting primarily of teens and younger children capable of following complex instructions.

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Community Impact And Future Plans

Co believes artists play a vital role in nurturing emotional health and inspiring social change, a philosophy she upholds through her sustained engagement with the Los Baños community and her diverse student body.

Her recent public works include a thirty-four-foot whale shark created for an international conference on migratory species at the PICC in 2017 and a five-meter ark of wooden wildlife sculptures installed at the UP Laguna Quezon Land Grant entrance in 2022, demonstrating the studio's continued output despite its new residential location.