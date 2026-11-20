Yumi from Born to Shine drops Shine and Love, urging fans to spread love and remember the spiritual meaning of the holidays through their latest musical tribute.

Yumi, the popular P-pop group featured on the Kapuso television show Born to Shine, presented an early Christmas gift to their dedicated fanbase by releasing a brand new holiday track. According to a report by Aubrey Caramel on the 24 Oras program aired on Friday, the group delivered a special musical performance that captures the spirit of the season while addressing personal resilience and communal joy.

Performance Details And Group Members

The new musical piece, officially titled Shine and Love, was performed live by the five members of the group: Zephanie, Olive May, Gaea Mischa, Naya Ambi, and Mitzi Josh. This exclusive performance was made available to the public via the GMA Playlist YouTube channel, allowing viewers worldwide to access the holiday tribute without the need for physical attendance at a concert or studio event.

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Song Theme Of Resilience And Hope

Zephanie explained that the composition differs significantly from standard holiday tunes by focusing on the aspiration for dreams to come true despite current difficulties. She emphasized that the lyrics encourage listeners to maintain their ability to shine and love even when facing numerous challenges in their daily lives.

The group highlighted the importance of finding a reason to be happy during the holidays. They noted that this festive period is the ideal time to share love and give gifts to others, regardless of the problems that may exist in the world today.

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Olive May reinforced this message by stating that the group believes in continuing to celebrate and spread positivity. She suggested that acknowledging the difficulties does not mean stopping the celebration, but rather finding a deeper sense of purpose and happiness within the festivities.

Spiritual Significance And Traditions

Gaea Mischa shared that the group does not believe people should stop celebrating Christmas because it remains a sacred time dedicated to the Lord. She viewed the holiday as an essential opportunity for spiritual reflection and religious observance that transcends mere material gifts.

Naya Ambi pointed out a specific line in the pre-chorus that reminds everyone not to forget the reason for celebrating the season. She clarified that for them, this reason is Jesus, underscoring the religious foundation of the Christmas holiday for the members of the group.

Mitzi Josh described the song as a tribute to traditional Filipino Christmas customs that are central to cultural identity. She specifically mentioned familiar practices such as eating bibingka after shopping and attending Simbang Gabi, which are beloved religious and culinary traditions during the festive season.

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Cultural Impact And Fan Engagement

The release of Shine and Love serves as a significant cultural touchpoint for fans of P-pop music in the Philippines. By combining modern musical styles with traditional religious and cultural references, the group aims to create a song that resonates on both entertainment and spiritual levels with their audience.

Fans of Born to Shine have been eager to see the musical progress of the group members since their appearance on the television program. This new single offers them a way to connect with the artists during the holidays and supports the group's continued development in the competitive music industry.

The GMA Playlist YouTube channel serves as a key platform for distributing content from the network's talent. This strategic release ensures that the song reaches a broad audience, leveraging digital channels to amplify the group's message of love, hope, and religious devotion during the Christmas season.